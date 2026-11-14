Lodi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel roles to long‑term careers. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local or use Lodi as your home base while you travel.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Lodi, CA

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

Travel assignment (listed as internship) Pay: $1,786 per week (based on 36 hours)

(based on 36 hours) Schedule: 12‑hour day shifts , 36 hours/week , 13‑week contract starting 12/07/2026

, , contract starting Why it’s appealing: Great for RRTs who like variety and travel perks. Day‑1 medical, dental, vision, license reimbursement, hotel/rental car discounts, and referral bonuses up to $700.

Employer: Golden State Dermatology

Location: Lodi, CA

Type: Full‑time

Income: $500K – $800K+ (initial guarantee, then production)

(initial guarantee, then production) Why it’s appealing: High‑volume clinic with strong income potential, remodeled office, and advanced dermatology‑specific EMR (EMA). Work with another dermatologist, PAs, and a visiting Mohs surgeon, plus health, 401(k), CME, PTO, relocation, sign‑on, malpractice & tail.

Employer: Omnicare (transitioning from CVS Health)

Location: Lodi, CA

Type: Full‑time , 40 hours/week

, Pay range: $16.00 – $28.84/hour

Why it’s appealing: Closed‑door pharmacy (not open to the public) focused on long‑term care. You’ll rotate through stations like packaging, staging, returns, and IV, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs. Requires pharmacy tech license/cert and 1+ year tech experience. Application window expected to close 11/30/2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare jobs in Lodi tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.