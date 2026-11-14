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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lodi
Lodi has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. All of these pups are waiting at Lodi Animal Services and could be your new best friend.
COLE
- Breed: Beagle / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Lodi Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 333-6741
Cole is a young Beagle/Lab mix, a great combo for people who like an active, smart dog. If you’re looking for a younger pup to grow and learn with, Cole may be the one. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet COLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUBBA
- Breed: Dogo Argentino
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Lodi Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 333-6741
Bubba is an adult Dogo Argentino, a strong and loyal guardian-type breed. He may be a good fit for someone with large-dog experience who can give him structure, exercise, and love. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality and any special needs.
👉 Meet BUBBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAUI
- Breed: Tibetan Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Lodi Animal Services
- Phone: (209) 333-6741
Maui is an adult Tibetan Terrier with a beautiful tricolor coat. Tibetan Terriers are known for their shaggy looks and steady nature. If you’d like a companion dog with a unique appearance, Maui could be a lovely match. Call the shelter to ask about his grooming needs and daily routine.
👉 Meet MAUI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lodi, CA, please consider visiting Lodi Animal Services or giving them a call at (209) 333-6741 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.