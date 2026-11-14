Lodi has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a loving home. All of these pups are waiting at Lodi Animal Services and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Beagle / Labrador Retriever mix

Beagle / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Cole is a young Beagle/Lab mix, a great combo for people who like an active, smart dog. If you’re looking for a younger pup to grow and learn with, Cole may be the one. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet COLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dogo Argentino

Dogo Argentino Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Bubba is an adult Dogo Argentino, a strong and loyal guardian-type breed. He may be a good fit for someone with large-dog experience who can give him structure, exercise, and love. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality and any special needs.

👉 Meet BUBBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tibetan Terrier

Tibetan Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Maui is an adult Tibetan Terrier with a beautiful tricolor coat. Tibetan Terriers are known for their shaggy looks and steady nature. If you’d like a companion dog with a unique appearance, Maui could be a lovely match. Call the shelter to ask about his grooming needs and daily routine.

👉 Meet MAUI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lodi, CA, please consider visiting Lodi Animal Services or giving them a call at (209) 333-6741 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.