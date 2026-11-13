Lodi residents are urged to protect local water during rain by keeping city streets clear of trash, pet waste, and yard waste so runoff to the Mokelumne River, Bear Creek, and the Delta stays cleaner. Homeowners are encouraged to direct roof runoff into their landscape or use permeable pavers to let water soak into soil and help recharge groundwater, and to limit use of pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, especially when there is a 50% or higher chance of rain. For after-hours water, wastewater, streets, or drainage emergencies, call (209) 368-5735 and press 2 to reach City of Lodi Public Works.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lodi - Government