Lodi has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Lodi Animal Services and can’t wait to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Bubba is a handsome orange tabby youngster. If you love classic orange cats, he could be your new best buddy. Call the shelter to ask about his vaccines, neuter status, and whether he’s been around other pets or kids.

👉 Meet BUBBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Huey is a tiny brown tabby kitten. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime and training. Ask the shelter about his shots, neuter plan, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet HUEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Dewey is a sleek black kitten. Young and full of potential, he’ll do best with a family ready to give him time, toys, and lots of love. Contact the shelter for details on his medical care and personality.

👉 Meet DEWEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Lodi Animal Services

Phone: (209) 333-6741

Louie is another adorable black kitten at the shelter. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, ask about meeting him along with his buddies. The staff can share more about his health and behavior.

👉 Meet LOUIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lodi, CA, please consider visiting Lodi Animal Services or calling (209) 333-6741 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.