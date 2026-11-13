📅 Video Game Development for Ages 8–18 – Nov 19 in Lodi

Kids and teens can learn how video games are made in this hands-on session.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 3:30 PM, head to 201 W. Locust Street, Lodi, CA 95240 for “Video Game Development (Ages 8–18)”.

Participants will:

Build their own video game

Focus on a specific type of game during the session

Have their finished game uploaded to the Open Innovations Center Arcade online so they can share it with friends

If you have a child or teen ages 8–18 who loves games or coding, this is a fun way to get them creating, not just playing.