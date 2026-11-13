undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lodi
📅 Video Game Development Class for Ages 8–18 on Nov 19
4 days ago
📅 Video Game Development for Ages 8–18 – Nov 19 in Lodi
Kids and teens can learn how video games are made in this hands-on session.
On Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 3:30 PM, head to 201 W. Locust Street, Lodi, CA 95240 for “Video Game Development (Ages 8–18)”.
Participants will:
- Build their own video game
- Focus on a specific type of game during the session
- Have their finished game uploaded to the Open Innovations Center Arcade online so they can share it with friends
If you have a child or teen ages 8–18 who loves games or coding, this is a fun way to get them creating, not just playing.
More Info: Calendar • Video Game Development (Ages 8-18)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.