🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Locust Grove, VA

Locust Grove has a steady flow of retail openings right now, especially for folks who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Locust Grove, VA this week:

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 4103 Germanna Hwy, Locust Grove, VA 22508

Type: Part-time (listed as Customer Service Associate I)

(listed as Customer Service Associate I) Pay: $13.00 – $13.50/hour

Help customers find what they need, run the cash register, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. This role is active (lots of walking and lifting) and comes with benefits like health coverage options, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Anderson Merchandisers Location: Locust Grove, VA (travel to multiple nearby stores)

Locust Grove, VA (travel to multiple nearby stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: About $20.50/hour (range $19.00 – $21.73)

Great if you like working on your own and moving around. You’ll stock and set up displays in different retail stores, help with seasonal promos, and report work through a mobile app. Flexible hours, travel between locations, and access to benefits like 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and discounts, depending on eligibility.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 36127 Goodwin Drive, Locust Grove, VA

Type: Part-time (Center Store/Grocery)

Pay: Not listed

Work in the grocery aisles keeping shelves stocked, clean, and organized while helping shoppers have a smooth trip. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and learning different store tasks.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.