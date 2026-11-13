Lockport City School District will host a Parent/Guardian Watch Party for the FBI Buffalo virtual talk, “Behind the Screens: The Hidden Risks Facing Our Youth,” at Aaron Mossell Junior High School, 160 Passaic Ave, on November 19 at 6:00 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.). Caregivers will get tips and resources to help keep children safe online. For more information, contact the LCSD Family Empowerment Center at (716) 478-4450 or LFerris@lockportschools.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lockport Police Department