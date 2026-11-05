🍽️ Lockport, NY Food Jobs With Multiple Openings & $21/hr+

Lockport’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Lockport, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Lead the whole restaurant operation, coach the team, and keep service, food quality, and cleanliness on point. Comes with bonus program, paid training, medical, dental, vision, PTO, education perks (Live Más scholarship, GEDWorks, Guild), and free shift meals + discounts.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Lockport, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $19.00 per hour

Run shifts, guide the crew, and make sure guests get fast, friendly service in a busy Taco Bell. Includes paid training, health benefits, PTO, education support, KBP Cares assistance, and a clear path to Assistant Manager or Restaurant Manager.

Employer: Craft Coffee House

Location: Lockport, NY

Type: Full-time (25–40 hours/week)

(25–40 hours/week) Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role at a local coffee house, working multiple stations with a small team. Perks include all major holidays off, early closing for 1:00 PM Bills games, paid sick time, PTO and retirement after one year, flexible scheduling, and a positive, professional work environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.