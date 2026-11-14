Lockport’s transportation scene is busy right now, from offshore operations to school buses. If you’ve got mechanical skills or offshore experience, there are a couple of strong options to check out.

Employer: Pioneer Production Services, Inc

Pioneer Production Services, Inc Location: Lockport, LA (offshore deepwater facility)

(offshore deepwater facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Monitor and control offshore oil and gas production systems from a central control room. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years offshore experience, know DCS/SCADA systems, and want steady work with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, and vacation pay.

Employer: First Student

Location: Lockport, LA / Lafourche Parish

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Pay: $27.26/hour, plus up to $2/hour extra for ASE School Bus tests

Keep local school buses safe and running on time. Great fit if you have 1–3 years diesel/auto repair, a valid driver’s license, and want year-round work, paid CDL Class B training, company-paid ASE testing, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays and vacation, and gear allowances.

(Alternate posting of the same job: Indeed listing)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.