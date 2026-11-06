Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Lockney

📅 Early release day at Lockney ISD on Nov. 11, 2026

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuzaQ_1GoMz04400

📅 Early release day for Lockney ISD schools

Lockney ISD will have early release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

If you have a student in the district, plan for them to be dismissed earlier than the normal school day. This applies to Lockney ISD campuses in Lockney, TX.

Make sure to:

  • Arrange pickup or after-school care for the earlier time
  • Check with your child’s campus for the exact release time if you’re not sure

This is a good day to double‑check schedules if your child rides the bus or usually stays for after‑school activities.

More Info: Early Release | Lockney Independent School Distric...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments