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Lockney
📅 Early release day at Lockney ISD on Nov. 11, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Early release day for Lockney ISD schools
Lockney ISD will have early release on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
If you have a student in the district, plan for them to be dismissed earlier than the normal school day. This applies to Lockney ISD campuses in Lockney, TX.
Make sure to:
- Arrange pickup or after-school care for the earlier time
- Check with your child’s campus for the exact release time if you’re not sure
This is a good day to double‑check schedules if your child rides the bus or usually stays for after‑school activities.
More Info: Early Release | Lockney Independent School Distric...
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