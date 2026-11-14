Lockbourne is buzzing with warehouse and logistics work right now, especially for folks who like leading teams and keeping freight moving.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Expeditors

Expeditors Location: Lockbourne, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Global logistics role with hands-on warehouse work plus exposure to international freight and KPIs. Expeditors highlights promotion from within, strong training, and benefits like medical, paid time off, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: ODW Logistics, Inc.

Location: Lockbourne, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,250 – $67,000/year (Pay Grade Level 13)

Designed for new college grads (Dec 2026 or May 2027) in Logistics, Engineering, or Business. You start as an Operations Supervisor and enter a 6‑month Emerge onboarding program with coaching, metrics, and real leadership experience on the warehouse floor.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Lockbourne, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–end of production)

Pay: $22.00/hour

Lead a warehouse team on day shift, coordinating labor and handling product using forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with benefits after 60 days, 401(k) with profit sharing, paid time off, and lots of room to grow in a long‑standing distribution company.

Employer: DSV

Location: Lockbourne, OH (225 Rathmell Rd)

Type: Full-time, B-Shift (Mon–Fri 2:00 PM–10:30 PM)

Pay: Around $27/hour (base pay range)

Blend warehouse leadership with data center work: oversee freight, inventory, server rack setup, and cabling using warehouse systems and measuring tools. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ experience, like tech, and want steady weekday second-shift hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.