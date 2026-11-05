🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs Around Lockbourne, OH

Lockbourne is busy right now with distribution and warehouse work, especially on the evening and overnight shifts. If you like fast-paced logistics and leading teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cencora (supporting AmerisourceBergen)

Location: Lockbourne, OH (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus)

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM–4:30 AM (or until complete); must be flexible for other days/hours

Lead a team in a healthcare-focused distribution center handling receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and controlled substances. Good fit if you have 2+ years of warehouse leadership, are comfortable coaching a team, and can work long evening/overnight shifts with strong safety and compliance focus.

Employer: U.S. AutoForce (U.S. Venture)

Location: Lockbourne, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–3:00 PM (or until done) + rotating Saturdays, overtime as needed

Hands-on leadership role in a tire/auto parts distribution warehouse, overseeing receiving, inventory, order prep, and facility safety. Comes with day-one healthcare, 401(k) with employer contribution and match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and work boot reimbursement—ideal if you have 3+ years warehouse + fleet/logistics experience and like being on the floor with your team.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Lockbourne, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$120,000 (national range)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, stock purchase plan, bonus plan, 401(k), generous PTO

Senior leadership role running a distribution site, including P&L responsibility, customer relationships, and a team of operations managers and staff. Best for someone with 5+ years management experience in supply chain/warehousing, comfortable with WMS, metrics, and leading large teams in a 3PL environment.

Employer: Cencora (AmerisourceBergen)

Location: Lockbourne, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:30 PM–4:30 AM with one weekday off

Front-line lead role in a healthcare distribution center, supporting receiving, storage, picking, packing, and shipping. Good match if you have 2+ years DC experience, can operate forklifts/reach trucks, and want to step into leadership on an evening/overnight shift with strong benefits and growth paths.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.