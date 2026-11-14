📅 Free community dinner with gift cards on Dec. 8

New Hope Community is hosting its 9th Annual Community Outreach Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 4–5:30 p.m. at 5 New Hope Community Drive, Loch Sheldrake.

Families can receive one free dinner per family or per car. There will also be a limited number of ShopRite gift cards, given out first come, first served along with the dinners.

Kids are encouraged to bring their letters for Santa.

For more information, call 845-241-2775.

La Cena Anual de Alcance Comunitario de New Hope Community será el martes 8 de diciembre, de 4:00 a 5:30 p.m., en 5 New Hope Community Drive, Loch Sheldrake. Una cena por familia o por vehículo. Habrá una cantidad limitada de tarjetas de regalo de ShopRite, por orden de llegada. Traigan sus cartas para Santa Claus. Para más información, llame al 845-241-2775.