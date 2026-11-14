Massachusetts offers more than busy cities and well-known tourist attractions. Across the state, visitors can discover charming coastal communities, historic neighborhoods, scenic beaches, and small towns filled with local shops and cultural attractions.

From the fishing waterfront of Chatham to the historic streets of Salem, these destinations offer different ways to experience New England. Travelers can enjoy fresh seafood, explore landmarks connected to American history, walk through beautiful gardens, or spend time along the Atlantic coastline.

Quick Guide

State: Massachusetts, United States

Massachusetts, United States Category: Small-Town Travel and Tourism

Small-Town Travel and Tourism Based On: Local attractions, historic landmarks, coastal scenery, and cultural destinations

Local attractions, historic landmarks, coastal scenery, and cultural destinations Includes: Chatham, Salem, Stockbridge, and Provincetown

Chatham, Salem, Stockbridge, and Provincetown Best For: Couples, families, history enthusiasts, beach lovers, and weekend travelers

Couples, families, history enthusiasts, beach lovers, and weekend travelers Note: Seasonal attractions, tours, and beach conditions may vary. Check official websites before visiting.

Seasonal attractions, tours, and beach conditions may vary. Check official websites before visiting. Source: WorldAtlas

For visitors planning a Massachusetts getaway, Chatham, Salem, Stockbridge, and Provincetown each provide a different experience, making them appealing destinations throughout the year.

Chatham

Chatham is among the top places that come to mind when people imagine a peaceful seaside vacation in New England. Located on the elbow of the arm-shaped Cape Cod, this town boasts a couple of cool beaches, including Lighthouse Beach. The beach is one of Chatham’s most scenic stretches, with soft sand, frequent seal sightings, and views of Chatham Lighthouse, where the station dates to 1808 but the present tower dates to 1877 and is not currently open for tours. Beyond the beaches, Chatham is known for being a seafood hotspot, with the Chatham Pier Fish Market offering a wide selection of high-quality seafood, from freshly caught products like wild salmon and oysters to richly prepared New England favorites like clam chowder and lobster rolls. Visitors are invited to shop here or enjoy a delicious seafood serving with views of the pier, fishing boats, and wildlife like seals and seagulls.

Meanwhile, Chatham’s main street is a delight to explore with its adorable local establishments, like Ducks In The Window, where it’s hard not to smile or laugh while browsing through a wide selection of rubber ducks and other cute toys. A short walk from this store is Impudent Oyster, an amazing place to relax with delicious seafood and other culinary delights, ranging from clam chowder to calamari, bang bang shrimp, and plenty more.

Salem

Located on a bay of the Atlantic Ocean, Salem is a historic maritime town known worldwide for one of the most intense events in American history: the infamous Salem Witch Trials. In 1692, several individuals were accused of practicing witchcraft, leading to the execution of 20 people. That event left an indelible mark on the town, and today, visitors troop in to delve into the past by exploring landmarks like the Salem Witch Trials Memorial, which commemorates the victims of the 1692 trials. The Witch House, once home to Judge Jonathan Corwin, is one of the few structures still standing in Salem with direct ties to the trials; built between 1642 and 1675, it remains open for self-guided tours.

Beyond the witch trials, this favorite town is just full of old-world charms, with its ancient structures representing architectural styles of the past, like the House of the Seven Gables, a 1668 mansion representing one of the largest surviving timber-framed mansions in North America. Just strolling through the town is like a journey to the past, especially on Chestnut Street.

This historic street boasts a concentration of notable structures, including the 1805 Hamilton Hall, which represents Federal-style architecture and is open for tours and social events like weddings. Salem is also noted for its maritime heritage and features the waterfront Salem Maritime National Historical Park, which encompasses 12 historic structures, including the 1871 Derby Wharf Light Station, and interprets more than 600 years of New England maritime history.

Stockbridge

Stockbridge is tucked deep in Berkshire County, the westernmost county in Massachusetts, where the impressive scenery of the Berkshire Mountains and classic New England architecture made it a US favorite in 2026. Here, visitors are met with a charming main street lined with centuries-old buildings, including the circa-1742 Mission House, a Colonial-era house and museum with a Colonial Revival garden that opens for self-guided visits and seasonal tours.

Beyond the architectural allure, Stockbridge is just naturally beautiful and features cool attractions like Berkshire Botanical Garden, where over 3,000 species of plants spread across unique garden spaces, offering an inspiring and scenic outdoor experience. Notably, the garden is also one of the oldest in New England, founded in 1934.

The town is also home to Naumkeag, a historic summer retreat reflecting the splendor of the Gilded Age. On the 48-acre property sit terraced gardens, landscaped grounds, meadows, and farmlands, alongside a shingle-style home designed in the 1880s and open for tours. Naumkeag is also known for its annual events, including the famous Naumkeag Pumpkin Show, a month-long festival celebrating the fall season. For art lovers, Stockbridge is home to the Norman Rockwell Museum, home to the world’s largest collection of original Rockwell artworks focused on American illustration art.

Provincetown

Provincetown is one of Massachusetts’ beloved coastal towns where beaches, maritime history, and outdoor adventures combine to offer memorable experiences. Located on Cape Cod, visitors here get to enjoy Race Point Beach, a spectacular shore featuring sand dunes, a lighthouse, and opportunities to watch seals and catch breathtaking sunsets. Herring Cove Beach is another of the town’s cool beaches, and perhaps the most popular.

This beach features calmer waves that make it ideal for swimming, plus it is known for its gorgeous sunsets and tide pools. Both beaches are within Cape Cod National Seashore, which also contains the Province Lands Bike Trail, a challenging 5.45-mile loop through pine forests, dunes, and low-lying cranberry bogs.

The national seashore also boasts several trails, from the 1.4-mile Dune Shacks Trail that leads up and down sandy hills with ocean scenery to the Beech Forest Trail, a mile-long loop winding through a forested dune ecosystem with bird-watching opportunities. For history buffs, Provincetown offers several notable historic attractions, including Pilgrims’ First Landing Park, which commemorates the Mayflower Pilgrims’ first landing in the New World in 1620.

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Exploring Massachusetts Beyond Its Major Cities

Massachusetts offers a variety of travel experiences beyond its larger urban destinations. Chatham and Provincetown appeal to visitors looking for beaches, seafood, and coastal scenery, while Salem offers historic landmarks and maritime attractions. Stockbridge provides a different atmosphere, with gardens, art museums, and beautiful Berkshire Mountain surroundings.

Together, these four towns highlight the variety of experiences available across Massachusetts. Whether planning a weekend escape, a coastal road trip, or a longer New England vacation, they provide plenty of opportunities to explore the state’s history, natural beauty, and local character.