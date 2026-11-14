Washington State is known for its scenic mountain landscapes, beautiful waterfront communities, and historic small towns. Beyond Seattle and other major cities, several smaller destinations offer visitors opportunities to explore local heritage, enjoy regional food, and experience outdoor attractions.

Poulsbo, Roslyn, and Sequim each have something different to offer. From Scandinavian traditions and historic filming locations to colorful lavender farms and family-friendly animal attractions, these Washington towns provide plenty of reasons to plan a visit.

Quick Guide

State: Washington, United States

Washington, United States Category: Small-Town Travel and Tourism

Small-Town Travel and Tourism Based On: Local attractions, cultural heritage, and visitor experiences

Local attractions, cultural heritage, and visitor experiences Includes: Poulsbo, Roslyn, and Sequim

Poulsbo, Roslyn, and Sequim Best For: Families, couples, history enthusiasts, food lovers, and road-trip travelers

Families, couples, history enthusiasts, food lovers, and road-trip travelers Note: Festival dates, farm activities, and attraction schedules may change seasonally. Check official websites before visiting.

Festival dates, farm activities, and attraction schedules may change seasonally. Check official websites before visiting. Source:WorldAtlas

Whether you’re planning a weekend road trip or looking for a relaxing summer getaway, these three communities offer memorable experiences across the state.

Poulsbo

Known to many people as “Little Norway”, the town of Poulsbo is a charming little waterfront town that is filled with Norwegian heritage and architecture that makes exploring a little bit of Norway without having to use a passport or purchase airline tickets possible.

One way that the town celebrates its connections to Norway is with the Viking Fest. On the third weekend of May, Poulsbo celebrates its Scandinavian origins by hosting a celebration where people go dressed up as Vikings, reenact battles from long ago, enjoy traditional Norwegian food, and an abundance of quirky competitions everyone can join in. It is a great way to have a good time, learn about the heritage of the town, and be a part of the celebration of the town’s cultural pride.

At Sawdust Hill Alpaca Farm, patrons will be treated to fifteen acres of the family-owned farm and get up close and personal with alpacas, llamas, chickens, and the Great Pyrenees livestock guard dogs. The farms offer interactive and guided tours, an on-site farm store, and bundles of farm-fresh goods for visitors to take home with them, like fresh produce and garden goods.

For an extra special treat during your time at Poulsbo, a trip to Sluys’ Poulsbo Bakery is just the thing to satisfy your sweet tooth. This family-owned bakery, located in the heart of the town, serves old-world Scandinavian pastries like Lefse (traditional potato flatbread), Kransekake (almond wreath cake), and Julekake (Norwegian Christmas bread). They also serve Viking Cups (a hollowed-out, cup-shaped cinnamon roll stuffed with rich cream cheese icing), oversized doughnuts, multi-grain bread, and doughnuts shaped like gingerbread men, making it a hit for both adults and children.

Roslyn

The historic coal-mining mountain town of Roslyn is known for one special thing in particular: being the filming location for the popular 1990s television show Northern Exposure, as it was the setting for the fictional town of Cicely, Alaska. For the fans of the show visiting Roslyn, they can stroll down Pennsylvania Avenue and visit iconic spots from the show like the Roslyn Cafe mural, the historic brick storefronts, and local shops that were featured throughout the show’s six-season run. It is a great place to see the places that Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, and Barry Corbin once stood. It is truly a remarkable way for fans of the show to spend the day and to introduce new viewers to this critically acclaimed series.

Speaking of iconic spots, while not featured in any award-winning television series, one iconic spot in the town that brings a lot of tourists and locals in for a bite to eat is Roslyn Landing. Roslyn Landing is a family-friendly establishment downtown that is known for serving all-day breakfast items, gourmet deli sandwiches, locally sourced coffee, and artisanal baked goods. They also serve whiskey cocktails, flights of spirits, regional beer, wine, and freshly made cider at the bar.

Another place to get locally crafted drinks is The Brick Saloon, Washington’s oldest continuously operating bar. Alongside its regional draft beers, craft cocktails, and spirits, the saloon also serves hearty comfort food like custom-blended burgers and specialty sandwiches fried in beef tallow, vegetarian platters, and finger foods for everyone at the table to share. It is because of the history of the building being a social hub for the coal-mining community and the delicious food and drinks that come along with it that customers come back for more.

Sequim

Sequim is most famous for being the “Lavender Capital of North America”. This is because the town features dozens of lavender farms where these beautiful, sweet-smelling, purple blossoms bloom across the Dungeness Valley each summer.

In July, the Sequim Lavender Festival takes place, and during the festival, party-goers can experience guided tours of the lavender farms in town, enjoy a street park festival, unique food options like lavender-flavored ice cream and lemonade, and dance along to classic hits as live music plays across multiple stages. For fans of lavender, it is a wonderful way to spend a summer’s day.

Another tourist attraction to visit in Sequim is the Olympic Game Farm Inc., a drive-through, family-owned safari where patrons, from the safety of their car, can view the open-ended habitats that are home to Roosevelt elk, llamas, Tibetan yaks, zebras, and American bison, all looking for a bite to eat. You may also wave at American black bears, who will wave back, and take a walking tour around the area if you didn’t bring your car to see the animals that come across the back.

In the summer, the Graysmarsh Berry Farm opens its gates for visitors to pick an assortment of delicious berries under the shade of the Olympic Mountains: strawberries in June to kick off the fresh berry season, raspberries, loganberries, and early blueberries in July, and blackberries, blueberries, and blackberries in August. The farm provides visitors with baskets and plastic bags so that patrons can fill their buckets with berries to their hearts’ content.

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Planning Your Washington Getaway

Poulsbo, Roslyn, and Sequim show three different sides of Washington’s small-town travel scene. Poulsbo stands out for its Norwegian heritage and Scandinavian-inspired food, while Roslyn combines mining history with its connection to Northern Exposure. Sequim offers a different experience through lavender farms, wildlife attractions, and seasonal berry picking.

Each town provides its own reasons to visit, making them appealing destinations for travelers interested in exploring beyond Washington’s larger cities. Planning a trip around local festivals and seasonal activities can make the experience even more rewarding.