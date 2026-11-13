New York is home to more than its famous big cities. Beyond the busy streets of New York City, the state offers charming small towns with historic architecture, scenic lakes, beautiful waterfalls, local restaurants, and relaxing places to stay. For travelers looking to enjoy a quieter getaway, these communities offer a different way to experience the Empire State.

From the picturesque shores of the Finger Lakes to the historic communities of the Hudson Valley and Adirondacks, several New York towns combine outdoor activities with local culture and welcoming downtown areas.

Rhinebeck, Skaneateles, Glens Falls, and Watkins Glen each offer something different, whether you enjoy exploring historic landmarks, tasting local food and wine, hiking through forests, or spending time near the water.

Quick Guide

State: New York

New York Category: Small-Town Travel and Tourism

Small-Town Travel and Tourism Based On: Town attractions, historic landmarks, outdoor recreation, and local travel destinations.

Town attractions, historic landmarks, outdoor recreation, and local travel destinations. Includes: Rhinebeck, Skaneateles, Glens Falls, and Watkins Glen.

Rhinebeck, Skaneateles, Glens Falls, and Watkins Glen. Best For: Couples, families, nature lovers, history enthusiasts, foodies, and weekend travelers.

Couples, families, nature lovers, history enthusiasts, foodies, and weekend travelers. Note: Attraction access, seasonal activities, swimming availability, and accommodation services may change. Check official websites before visiting.

Attraction access, seasonal activities, swimming availability, and accommodation services may change. Check official websites before visiting. Source:WorldAtlas

Here are four charming New York towns worth considering for a trip in 2026.

Rhinebeck

Located in the Hudson Valley just north of Poughkeepsie, Rhinebeck draws consistent attention from history buffs, outdoor enthusiasts, and foodies alike. Ferncliff Forest allows visitors to immerse themselves in 200 acres of deciduous and hemlock trees before enjoying panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains from atop the preserve’s fire tower. Rhinebeck’s culinary scene is anchored by acclaimed restaurants like Gigi Trattoria, Aroi Thai, and Terrapin Restaurant, frequently mentioned among the best farm-to-table restaurants in the region.

Meanwhile, fans of historic architecture will certainly appreciate the Wilderstein Historic Site, a Queen Anne-style country house formerly occupied by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s cousin and former confidante. Between May and October, visitors can explore its original interiors dating back to 1888. For a true taste of historical elegance, stay at the Beekman Arms, a magnificent display of Federal architecture that once housed George Washington, Aaron Burr, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Skaneateles

Skaneateles takes its name from Skaneateles Lake, part of the Finger Lakes and home to some of the cleanest, clearest water in the state. A great place to observe the lake’s beauty in peace or go for a refreshing swim is Clift Park, where you can enter the water through a small concrete stairway. Another visual goldmine awaits at Bahar Nature Preserve, a secluded forest with a wooden boardwalk that leads to Carpenter Falls, a 90-foot waterfall plunging into a deep pool in Bear Swamp Creek.

After a long day of hiking or swimming, go for a wine tasting at Anyela’s Vineyard, perched on a hillside directly above Skaneateles Lake and featuring live music on weekends. If relaxation is your top priority, the Mirabeau Inn and Spa is a quaint but luxurious resort surrounded by gardens inspired by the art of Claude Monet. In addition to a world-class spa, the inn boasts a renowned fine dining restaurant at the Bistro and Wine Bar, offering a French-infused menu of steak, seafood, and pasta.

Glens Falls

Nature and big city conveniences come together in Glens Falls, home to one of the more established downtowns in the Adirondacks. You might start your day with a strong cup of coffee at Rock Hill Bakehouse and Cafe before perusing works by Picasso, Rembrandt, Degas, Renoir, and more at The Hyde Collection, situated inside an Italian Renaissance-style home. For a gentle walk through nature, head to Haviland’s Cove Park to enter the Feeder Canal Park Heritage Trail, which runs along the aforementioned canal with the Hudson River on the opposite side.

Back in town, Morgan and Co. offers a Mediterranean-Bohemian twist on New American cuisine in an immaculately preserved historic building dating back to 1891. Similarly, just a few minutes away lies The Queensbury Hotel, a historic hotel built in the 1920s and renovated in 2019, preserving key historical elements while giving the guest rooms a sleek and contemporary look.

Watkins Glen

In 2026, USA Today honored Watkins Glen State Park among the top three best state parks in the entire United States, and rightfully so. The gorge trail passes 19 waterfalls and takes you through a series of caverns and tunnels with rock abutments and moss-covered cliff faces at every turn. Watkins Glen is also located at the southern tip of Seneca Lake, the largest of the Finger Lakes by volume, and you can swim in Seneca Lake at Clute Park, a popular site for camping.

Anyone who’s visited the Finger Lakes is well-aware of the region’s abundance of vineyards and breweries. Two shining examples are the family-run Lakewood Vineyards, a working grape farm since 1951, and Lucky Hare Brewing Co., hailed for their signature Glen Ale and vast brunch menu. As for lodging, the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel is located directly on Seneca Lake and offers a number of intriguing amenities such as 24-hour room service, complimentary coffee stations on each floor, and an upscale American restaurant.

Why These New York Towns Are Worth Exploring

Each of these four communities offers a different travel experience. Rhinebeck stands out for its historic architecture and Hudson Valley dining, while Skaneateles attracts visitors with its clear lake, waterfalls, and vineyard scenery. Glens Falls combines cultural attractions with access to the Adirondacks, and Watkins Glen offers memorable waterfall hikes and Finger Lakes experiences.

For travelers planning a New York getaway in 2026, these towns provide alternatives to crowded metropolitan destinations. Whether the goal is a weekend trip, a romantic escape, or an outdoor adventure, each offers opportunities to experience another side of the state.