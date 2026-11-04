6 Scenic Drives in Iowa That Showcase the State’s Natural Beauty and History

Iowa’s scenic roads turn a simple drive into a tour of the state’s most distinctive natural landforms and cultural landmarks, from the limestone cliffs above the Mississippi River to the wind-shaped Loess Hills along the Missouri border. On the Driftless Area Scenic Byway, the road threads between Decorah’s Norwegian heritage sites and the ancient effigy mounds near Harper’s Ferry.

Down on the Great River Road, the route hugs the Mississippi past Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium and a chain of wildlife refuges stretching toward Keokuk.

Quick Guide

Best For: Scenic road trips, weekend getaways, nature lovers, history enthusiasts

Scenic road trips, weekend getaways, nature lovers, history enthusiasts State: Iowa

Iowa Trip Length: 1–5 hours per scenic drive

1–5 hours per scenic drive Best Time to Visit: Late spring through fall (September and October offer spectacular foliage)

Late spring through fall (September and October offer spectacular foliage) Highlights: Mississippi River bluffs, Loess Hills, Danish heritage, prairie landscapes, historic small towns

Mississippi River bluffs, Loess Hills, Danish heritage, prairie landscapes, historic small towns Perfect For: Couples, families, photographers, and travelers exploring America’s scenic backroads

Couples, families, photographers, and travelers exploring America’s scenic backroads Source: worldatlas

These 6 drives allow you to experience Iowa’s geology, history, and small-town character mile by mile.

6. Western Skies Scenic Byway

Stretching 142 miles across western Iowa, the Western Skies Scenic Byway offers a sweeping look at the state’s wide-open landscapes and rich rural heritage. Paralleling Interstate 80 and connecting with Interstate 29, the route winds through rolling farmland, prairie, and small towns in Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, and Guthrie counties, showcasing the natural beauty and cultural traditions that define this corner of Iowa.

Beginning near Missouri Valley, the byway travels east through quiet countryside toward Harlan, where you can explore local history at the Shelby County Historical Museum before continuing on to the Danish villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. Here, you’ll find the Museum of Danish America and the striking 19th-century Danish Windmill, authentically relocated from Denmark and still turning above the prairie. Farther along, near Guthrie Center and Panora, travelers can enjoy scenic overlooks, outdoor recreation, and a visit to the Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum. With its blend of cultural landmarks, expansive skies, and peaceful rural roads, the Western Skies Scenic Byway captures the spirit of western Iowa at every turn.

5. Great River Road National Scenic Byway

Following the Mississippi River, the full route starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and stretches all the way to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana.

The Iowa portion of the drive is some 330 miles, running between the state’s northern and southern borders, where the road ranges from driving along the riverfront to driving atop rocky limestone bluffs. Beginning in Lansing, you can follow the river heading south and take a side trip to the Yellow River State Recreation Area with breathtaking views of the forest before continuing on your way. In Dubuque, you will find the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, an enriching educational experience with interactive and hands-on exhibits, perfect for a pit stop on a road trip with the kids. The route continues south all the way to Keokuk, with many national parks and wildlife refuges along the way.

4. Glacier Trail Scenic Byway

A 36-mile loop in Northwest Iowa where the landscape has been carved by glaciers during the last Ice Age, the Glacier Trail Scenic Byway offers gorgeous views of rolling hills, prairie landscapes, and the Little Sioux River. Along the Byway route are various parks and wildlife areas, with historic structures including log cabins still standing from when they were built by original settlers during the pioneer days, drawing tourists to see these time-honoured pieces of history.

Beginning at the northwestern corner of the route southeast of Sutherland, head east on Highway 10 toward Peterson. With a stop at the Prairie Heritage Center, you can learn about the region’s geological history and explore the remnants of a glacier that once shaped the land. Back on the route, you can also visit the Donahue Wildlife Area before making your way down to Buena Vista County and enjoying access to the Little Sioux River at Lin Grove Dam. Heading west will bring you to Cherokee County and Martin’s Access, a county park with trails for hiking, biking, and equestrian riders, along with more access points to the Little Sioux River, before heading back north to complete the loop.

3. River Bluffs Scenic Byway

The River Bluffs Scenic Byway cuts through Iowa between the Turkey, Volga, and Mississippi Rivers and the iconic limestone bluffs that define the area. The 109-mile byway passes through 13 towns in Iowa, with numerous parks, caves, nature centers, and water access points dotted along the way for endless places to stop during your trip. The route creates a loop along both the Turkey River and the Volga River before branching off at two points, stretching out towards the Mississippi.

If you start at the western corner, you can enjoy a walk along the Turkey River Water Trail before heading south towards the town of Fayette. Here, you will find the Volga River Recreation Area with miles of hiking trails equally popular with mountain bikers and equestrian riders. Heading east down Kornhill Road towards Elkander will bring you to the Osborne Nature & Welcome Center just off Highway 13, which features a wildlife exhibit and walking trails. From here, you can follow Highway 13 up towards Marquette or go down Grandview Road, following the Byway route to Guttenberg, each bordering the Mississippi River.

2. Loess Hills Scenic Byway

With 220 miles of paved roads and 185 miles of optional excursion loops leading to interstate highways as well as gravel roads, the Loess Scenic Byway has plenty of unique driving opportunities and stops along the way. The Loess Hills are a unique landform created by deposits of windblown soil during the last ice age, with the hills in Iowa standing as the tallest of their kind in North America. The Byway starts in Akron, Iowa, running along the state’s western border, primarily along US Route 275, and ending just past the Iowa-Missouri state line, with breathtaking views of the Loess Hills and surrounding greenery along the entire route.

A short distance from Akron will bring you to Sioux City, where you can visit the Sioux City Public Museum with displays about the city and region’s history, from Native American artifacts to transportation, industry, and even fossils, providing a bit of context for the drive. Continuing down the main route, you will pass through sections of the Loess Hills State Forest, over 11,000 acres of forestry spread across the counties of Harrison and Monona. With breathtaking views, a trip through this forest is especially enticing in the autumn, when it is painted in fiery colors, making for excellent photo ops and pit stops at lookouts along the way. The route ends near Hamburg, along the Missouri border.

1. Driftless Area Scenic Byway

The Driftless Area Scenic Byway is 144 miles of zigzagging roads spanning across Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties in northern Iowa. With a landscape ranging from limestone bluffs, forested valleys, and the winding Mississippi, Yellow, and Upper Iowa Rivers, this drive offers a vast variation in landscapes and endless possibilities for mapping a route that suits your preferences. With the abundant forest land on this route, autumn is an especially great time to do the drive, when the valley is lit up with the colors of the season.

Starting in Waukon, you can follow the route west and up in a loop towards the Mississippi River and New Albin, with stops in Decorah, Highlandsville, and Dorchester on the way. The road winds through Highway 26 to Lansing, before heading down Highway 9 back towards Waukon, where the route turns back toward the Mississippi River and Harper’s Ferry. In Harper’s Ferry, breathtaking views of the valley from multiple overlook points include Cedar Point Overlook, and the Effigy Mounds National Monument preserves a collection of animal-shaped mounds built by early Native Americans. Eventually, the road ventures east, where this version of the byway ends in Postville.

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Exploring Iowa’s Scenic Roads

Iowa’s scenic byways reveal a side of the state that goes beyond its familiar farmland. The Great River Road offers Mississippi River scenery, the Loess Hills showcase unusual geological formations, and the Driftless Area combines historic communities with impressive natural landscapes.

The best route depends on the kind of trip you want. Families may enjoy the museums and educational stops, while outdoor enthusiasts can explore hiking trails, forests, and wildlife areas. Travelers looking for colorful scenery may prefer visiting in September or October.

Before setting out, check current road conditions, attraction hours, and seasonal access information. Allowing extra time for stops can make these scenic drives more enjoyable.