10 North Carolina Cities Where Violent Crime Rates Exceed the State Average

North Carolina is known for its stunning mountain landscapes, beautiful coastline, vibrant cities, and rich cultural traditions. From the fast-growing neighborhoods of Charlotte to the scenic beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the state attracts millions of visitors and new residents every year.

While North Carolina offers a high quality of life in many communities, crime remains a concern in certain areas. Recent crime statistics reveal that some cities continue to experience significantly higher violent crime rates than the state average, highlighting ongoing public safety challenges.

Quick Guide

State: North Carolina

North Carolina Ranking Method: Violent crimes per 100,000 residents

Violent crimes per 100,000 residents Includes: Assault, robbery, rape, and homicide statistics

Assault, robbery, rape, and homicide statistics Data Focus: Violent crime rates

Violent crime rates Key Finding: Several cities report violent crime rates significantly above the North Carolina average

Several cities report violent crime rates significantly above the North Carolina average Important Note: Crime rates can vary widely by neighborhood, and many areas within these cities remain safe places to live and visit

Crime rates can vary widely by neighborhood, and many areas within these cities remain safe places to live and visit Source: areavibes

Local governments, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations across North Carolina are working to improve safety through crime prevention programs, neighborhood partnerships, and increased community engagement. Understanding crime trends can help residents and visitors make informed decisions while also recognizing that many neighborhoods within these cities remain safe and welcoming.

10. Salisbury

Population: 35,060

960 violent crimes per 100k

violent crimes per day: 2.63

chance of being a victim: 1 in 104

Total Crimes / 100k: 4,947

Rounding out our list at #10 is Salisbury, NC. With a population of 35,060 and a violent crime rate of 960 per 100,000 people (155% higher than the North Carolina average), some parts of Salisbury are incredible unsafe.

The violent crime rate consists of 727 counts of assault, 145 counts of robbery, 57 counts of rape and 30 counts of homicide. Residents can expect to have a 1 in 104 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime.

9. Roxboro

Population: 8,517

1,008 violent crimes per 100k

violent crimes per day: 2.76

chance of being a victim: 1 in 99

Total Crimes / 100k: 4,517

Economic conditions, education, social environment, law enforcement and urbanization can all have an impact on crime rates. Feeling the effects of most of those issues, Roxboro, NC comes in as the 9th most dangerous city in North Carolina with a violent crime rate of 1,008 per 100,000 people.

If we break that down, the city sees 2.76 violent crimes per day and residents have a 1 in 99 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime.

8. Shelby

Population: 20,722

1,044 violent crimes per 100k

violent crimes per day: 2.86

chance of being a victim: 1 in 96

Total Crimes / 100k: 3,477

Shelby, NC is another one of the most dangerous cities in North Carolina and tops the list at #8. The city has a population of 20,722 and a violent crime rate of 1,044 per 100,000 people.

Of those crimes, there were 894 counts of assault, 77 counts of robbery, 50 counts of rape and 23 counts of homicide. All told, the Shelby violent crime rate is 178% higher than the North Carolina average………Read full article