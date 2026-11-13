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DICK’S House Of Sport Opens In Frisco With Hands-On Sports Attractions
By Matilda Preisendorf,10 days ago
DICK’S House of Sport officially opens Nov. 13 at 2605 Preston Road, Frisco, bringing an expansive sporting goods store together with recreational attractions and services designed to get customers off the sales floor and into the game. Unlike a traditional DICK’S Sporting Goods location, House of Sport stores incorporate interactive features that let shoppers try out equipment and participate in activities. The Frisco store includes an indoor rock climbing wall, golf simulators, putting greens, multi-sport simulators and batting cages. Photo: Rebecca Silvestri | Local Profile The location at the Stonebriar Centre also offers services beyond the typical retail experience, including golf club fitting, glove steaming, bicycle repairs and personalization for apparel and gear. More Than A Sporting Goods Store DICK’S Sporting Goods sells athletic apparel, footwear and equipment, while its House of Sport concept adds dedicated spaces for customers to test their skills and explore different sports. Photo: Rebecca Silvestri | Local Profile At the Frisco location, shoppers can take swings in the batting cages, work on their short game at the putting greens or try the indoor climbing wall. Golf simulators and multi-sport technology offer additional opportunities to practice and play. The store's service offerings also give athletes a