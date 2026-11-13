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Santa Goes Texan: Holiday Magic Arrives At Omni PGA Frisco
By Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa,9 days ago
F orget the North Pole . This holiday season, Santa is trading snowy rooftops for a little Texas charm at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa. From decorating cookies and meeting Santa's reindeer to sipping festive cocktails and roasting s'mores beneath the stars, the Frisco destination is bringing together holiday traditions with a Lone Star twist. Whether you're planning a family outing, a holiday date night or a seasonal staycation, the resort's lineup of festive experiences offers plenty of ways to celebrate without leaving North Texas. A Little Cowboy Christmas Magic Santa is making himself at home in Frisco, and there are several ways for families to join the fun. At Santa's Landing, visitors can embrace the spirit of the season with holiday activities and festive surroundings. Children can write letters to Santa and drop them into a special mailbox, adding a little extra excitement to their Christmas wish lists. Families can also capture holiday memories with Cowboy Santa, bringing a distinctly Texas touch to the traditional Santa photo. For an extra dose of Christmas wonder, the resort's Santa Suite offers a holiday-themed experience designed to delight guests of all ages. And what's a Christmas celebration without reindeer? The resort's