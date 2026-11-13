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New Renderings Released For Plano’s $1.35 Billion AT&T Global Headquarters
By Matilda Preisendorf,9 days ago
A familiar stretch of Legacy Drive is getting a major new tenant. New renderings have been released for AT&T’s future global headquarters in Plano, where construction is underway on a $1.35 billion corporate campus designed to bring thousands of employees together under one roof. AT&T officially broke ground on the project Nov. 12 at 5400 Legacy Drive. The 54-acre property previously housed the Electronic Data Systems headquarters, whose former buildings were imploded earlier this year to clear the way for the new development. When complete, the campus will consolidate AT&T offices currently spread across Dallas, Plano and Irving. The company expects approximately 10,000 employees to work at the new headquarters, with the first employees scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2028. From EDS Headquarters To AT&T’s New Home The site has been part of Plano’s corporate history for decades. EDS once occupied an approximately 2-million-square-foot headquarters campus there, but the property sat vacant for about seven years before AT&T selected it for its new global headquarters in January. Photo: AT&T The redevelopment is also giving some of the former campus materials another use. According to KDC President Eric Hage, approximately 18,000 tons of structural steel and more than
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