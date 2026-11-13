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Gaylord Texan Opens 2026 Christmas Season With Harry Potter-Themed ICE!
By Ruth Alcivar,9 days ago
H ogwarts officially traded its enchanted halls for a seriously chilly Texas makeover . Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine kicks off its 22nd annual Lone Star Christmas celebration Nov. 13, introducing ICE! featuring Harry Potter for the first time. Running through Jan. 3, 2027, the attraction brings the wizarding world to life through 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Visitors can explore 10 themed rooms inspired by the Harry Potter films, featuring recognizable locations such as Hogsmeade Station, the Forbidden Forest, The Three Broomsticks, the Great Hall and Hogwarts Castle. The experience begins with a towering sculpture of Hedwig, Harry's beloved owl, and includes five two-story ice slides leading toward a Quidditch pitch. With temperatures maintained at just 9 degrees, guests receive complimentary blue parkas to stay warm while exploring the frozen displays. The sculptures are created by artisans traveling from Harbin, China, a city internationally known for its elaborate ice festivals. More Christmas Fun At Gaylord Texan Beyond ICE!, the resort transforms into a holiday destination with more than 2 million twinkling lights, a 54-foot Christmas tree and 15,000 ornaments. Families can enjoy ice skating, snow tubing, gingerbread decorating, holiday light shows and photos with Santa. New additions this