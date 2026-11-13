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The Ivy Is Bringing Hollywood's Favorite Lunch Spot To Dallas
By Matilda Preisendorf,8 days ago
For decades, The Ivy's flower-covered patio has been a familiar backdrop for Hollywood's power lunches, celebrity dates and paparazzi photographs. Soon, Dallas diners will have a chance to claim a table at the restaurant known for attracting the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. The Los Angeles institution plans to open its first Texas location in fall 2027. The restaurant will take over the former Le PasSage space at 4205 Buena Vista St., inside The Terminal at Katy Trail. The luxury mixed-use development overlooks the Katy Trail, giving the new location an outdoor setting for one of The Ivy’s best-known features: its flower-filled patio. The Dallas restaurant will be led by India Wolfe, daughter of The Ivy founders Richard Irving and Lynn von Kersting, and her husband, Ernest Wolfe IV. The couple plans to relocate to Dallas with their two children and dogs in February to oversee the restaurant. “I felt a strong calling to bring The Ivy somewhere new and to plant roots there with our family,” said India Wolfe in an official statement. A Family Restaurant With Hollywood History The Ivy has become a fixture of Los Angeles dining since its early days on Robertson