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The Business Of The Birkin: How Kristen Donnell Built A Luxury Resale Empire In Plano
By Matilda Preisendorf,8 days ago
Before luxury resale became a mainstream shopping trend, Kristen Donnell was building her business in Plano. Sixteen years after opening Keeks Designer Handbags, the entrepreneur turned a small Collin Creek Mall storefront into a 10,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse stocked with pre-owned Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Hermès. Donnell's family-owned business has paid out more than $10 million to sellers and moved more than 40,000 items, according to the company's website . Its reach extends well beyond Collin County, with shoppers buying through its e-commerce operation from across the country and internationally. Donnell runs the business alongside her husband, Robert, and her father, Mark. What started in 2010 with a very different look and a more modest selection of brands has grown into what the company describes as the nation's largest authentic luxury resale boutique. From Collin Creek Mall To A Luxury Resale Destination Donnell's first designer handbag came long before Keeks. Her parents bought her a small black leather Coach bag during her senior year of high school, followed by a giraffe-print Dooney & Bourke bag in college. But her interest in luxury fashion took a different turn in 2011, when her father gave her a Louis Vuitton Neverfull as