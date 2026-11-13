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Anna Voters Narrowly Approve $60 Million Road Improvement Bond
By Ruth Alcivar,7 days ago
A nna voters approved a $60 million plan to improve city streets, but the decision came down to fewer than 200 votes. Proposition A passed in the Nov. 3 election with 4,827 votes in favor and 4,630 against, according to unofficial Collin County election results. That puts approval at 51.04%, a margin of just 197 votes. The bond authorization will allow the growing Collin County city to finance roadway construction, street repairs, sidewalks, drainage improvements and accessibility upgrades. Which Roads Could See Improvements? Potential projects include Rosamond Parkway, Mantua Parkway, Buddy Hayes Boulevard, Hackberry Drive, County Road 423 and Standridge Boulevard. The city identified these projects through public meetings, infrastructure assessments and long-term planning. Final project scopes and schedules may change based on funding and priorities. A citywide pavement assessment is already underway to help determine which streets need attention first. What Will It Cost Taxpayers? According to the city's bond information, the estimated maximum annual property tax increase is $89.10 for a $100,000 homestead under the assumptions used in its voter materials. Actual costs will depend on interest rates, property valuations and when the bonds are issued. Rather than borrowing the full $60 million at once, Anna plans to