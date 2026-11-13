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Frost Bank Rings First Opening Bell At Texas Stock Exchange In Frisco
By Matilda Preisendorf,7 days ago
Frisco is getting a place in the history books of Texas finance. Frost Bank became the first company in Frisco to ring the opening bell at the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE). The ceremony comes as Frost's parent company, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., moves its primary stock listings from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to TXSE. Announced Oct. 29, the move will shift the company's common stock and preferred stock listings to the Texas-based exchange while keeping their existing ticker symbols. Cullen/Frost's common stock will continue trading under CFR, while its preferred stock will retain the symbol CFR.PrB. Trading on the NYSE concluded Nov. 11, with trading on TXSE beginning Nov. 12. Shareholders do not need to take any action as part of the transition. The decision also puts a spotlight on the growing financial industry in North Texas, particularly the emerging Dallas-area financial district often referred to as "Y'all Street." Why Frost Is Moving To TXSE Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said the decision reflects the changing business landscape in Texas and the company's longstanding connection to the state. "Since 1868, Frost has played a key role in supporting the growth of the Texas economy," said Green. "We believe