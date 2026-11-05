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Will The Dallas Stars Still Come To Plano? Stars CEO Says Yes
By Matilda Preisendorf,4 days ago
Plano voters rejected a proposed funding mechanism for the Dallas Stars’ planned arena at The Shops at Willow Bend. But according to Stars CEO Brad Alberts, the election was never a vote on whether the team would come to Plano in the first place. In a conversation with the Plano Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 22, less than two weeks before Election Day, Alberts made his position clear: The Dallas Stars are committed to the Willow Bend site, regardless of the outcome of Proposition A. “We still are planning on it. I think the city's planning on it,” Alberts said when asked whether the team would move forward if voters rejected the bond proposal. “This is not a vote for whether we're coming or not. This is a vote for the mechanics of financing, and it allows the city to employ those mechanisms to help us pay for the infrastructure.” Voters ultimately rejected Proposition A on Nov. 3, with 54.78% against the measure, according to unofficial Collin County election results . The proposal would have allowed the city to collect several venue-related taxes to help finance infrastructure for a planned $3 billion arena and entertainment district at Willow Bend. The