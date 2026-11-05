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Fashion Meets AI: How A Murphy Entrepreneur Is Redefining Modest Style
By Ruth Alcivar,4 days ago
F inding the perfect outfit can be challenging enough . Finding one that reflects your personal style, fits your wardrobe and respects your modesty preferences? That's an entirely different story. For Murphy entrepreneur Khansa Khatoon, that frustration sparked an idea: What if artificial intelligence could understand how women actually want to dress, rather than telling them what to wear? For some, that means long sleeves and loose-fitting clothing. For others, it involves full coverage or specific garment combinations. And for Khatoon, a Murphy-based entrepreneur who has worn hijab for several years, those differences were exactly why the technology needed to exist. "I wasn't just building another fashion app," Khatoon told Local Profile . "I was trying to teach technology something that is very personal and different for every woman." That idea became ALIFF , an AI-powered stylist that creates outfits using clothing women already own, taking into account their coverage preferences, body type, color palette and personal style. Launched in July 2026, the app has surpassed 640 downloads, according to Khatoon. From Personal Frustration To Building AI The idea for ALIFF first came to Khatoon while she was living in Malaysia. Having worn hijab for years, she struggled to find