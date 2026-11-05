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New 35,500-Square-Foot Inflatable Adventure Park Opens In Allen
By Ruth Alcivar,3 days ago
L ooking for a new way to keep the kids entertained? Allen families now have a larger-than-life indoor playground where bouncing, climbing and sliding are all part of the adventure. Super Llama Inflatable Park opened its newest location at 109 N. Greenville Ave. in Allen, bringing a 35,500-square-foot entertainment destination to Collin County. The new park expands the North Texas brand beyond its existing Plano location, offering a mix of inflatable attractions, interactive games and activities for different age groups. What's Inside Super Llama Allen? The Allen location takes the traditional inflatable playground a step further with attractions designed for both casual play and friendly competition. Among the highlights are Speed Grid, an illuminated floor game that tests players' reflexes, and ValoClimb, an interactive climbing experience that combines physical challenges with digital games. The park also features an expanded arcade, indoor zipline, ninja course and towering slides. For younger visitors, there's a dedicated toddler area, along with ball pits and softer play zones. Families can also take on the Wrecking Ball challenge and race through inflatable obstacle courses. Beyond everyday visits, Super Llama offers birthday party packages, group events and memberships. The opening adds another option to North Texas' growing