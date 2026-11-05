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McKinney ISD Voters Reject $500 Million Bond Proposal And Tax Election
By Matilda Preisendorf,2 days ago
McKinney ISD voters rejected all five funding proposals on the Nov. 3 ballot, turning down a $500 million bond package and a separate tax rate election. The results leave McKinney ISD without the proposed funding for teacher and staff compensation, classroom programs, campus repairs, security improvements and new facilities. How McKinney ISD Voters Cast Their Ballots All five McKinney ISD propositions failed, according to unofficial Collin County election results . Proposition A, the voter-approval tax rate election (VATRE), received 34,553 votes against it, representing 59.71% of votes cast. The measure would have generated approximately $4.1 million annually for the district after recapture. The proposition would have supported teacher and staff compensation, transportation, classroom programs, student support services and campus staffing. District officials also said the additional revenue could help prevent further cuts to programs. Proposition B, the largest of the four bond measures, received 33,240 votes against it, or 56.90%. The $430.95 million proposal included renovations, safety improvements, two new elementary schools, Career and Technical Education facilities and buses. Proposition C failed with 34,804 votes against it, representing 59.93%. The $62 million measure would have funded instructional technology and network equipment. Proposition D, which would have provided $4.5 million for
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