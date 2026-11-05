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Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Plano, Frisco And Beyond
By Matilda Preisendorf,3 days ago
This weekend, North Texas offers no shortage of ways to fill your calendar, whether you’re the type to map out plans in advance or decide on the fly. The lineup spans everything from high-energy live performances and festivals to seasonal attractions and one-of-a-kind local events. No matter your interests or how late you start planning, there’s a wide mix of experiences happening across the region to help you make the most of the weekend. Pickleball World Championships Nov. 2–8 | Brookhaven Country Club, Farmers Branch Pickleball takes center stage with a week of amateur and professional competition. Beyond the matches, enjoy clinics, celebrity games, live music, the latest pickleball gear and activities for fans of all ages. 8th Annual Merry Market Nov. 6–7 | 3R's Ranch, Prosper Get a head start on holiday shopping with handmade gifts, boutique clothing, home décor and gourmet treats. Browse unique finds from local vendors in a festive market setting. Plano Food + Wine Festival Nov. 7 | Legacy West, Plano Spend the afternoon sampling delicious bites and sipping wines at Legacy West. This annual festival brings together food, drinks and entertainment for a lively culinary experience. Chalk the Park Nov. 7 | Kaleidoscope Park,