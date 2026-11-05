Altadena’s Poets Laureate series starts Saturdays

Altadena Poet Laureates offer six writing workshops and two open mics at the Altadena Community Center. The 20026-27 program features several poets and educational workshops to give voice to poets with different levels of expertise.

Rhonda Mitchell is the co-poet laureate of Community Events for the City of Altadena, a PEN Center Emerging Voices Fellow, and a VONA (Voices of Our Nation Arts) Fellow. Her work has appeared in The Massachusetts Review, Essence Magazine, Voices From Leimert Park: An Anthology, and other local and regional outlets.

For over 25 years, Rhonda made her literary home at the Anansi Writer’s Workshop at the World Stage Performance Art Gallery in Leimert Park, where she learned to write poetry in the tradition that holds language as both personal liberation and community practice.

Shahé Mankerian is an eighth grade English teacher and the principal at St. Gregory Hovsepian School in Pasadena and serves as Director of Mentorship at the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA).

Mankerian said, “Poetry gives us permission to slow down, pay attention, and discover meaning in the moments we might otherwise overlook. Through these workshops, we hope to create a welcoming space where emerging and established writers alike can exchange ideas, experiment with language, and deepen their connection to poetry and one another.”

In 2021, Fly on the Wall Press in the United Kingdom published Mankerian’s debut poetry collection, HistoryofForgetfulness. History of Forgetfulness (2021) chronicles a childhood in Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990). Both The Los Angeles Review and The Los Angeles Review of Books have highlighted his work for its blend of innocence and intense brutality.

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