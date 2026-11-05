Your business questions answered at Fil-Am event

Most networking events leave people with a stack of business cards and a vague plan to follow up. FilAM’s Expert’s Edge is built to work differently. Instead of a stage and rows of folding chairs, it puts attendees face to face with professionals for private conversations about the questions that matter most to them.

The next session is Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at Irvine Company’s Oak Creek Business Center, 6410 Oak Canyon, Suite 250, in Irvine. Registration is free, but capacity is limited. Each registrant receives a free 15-minute consultation with an expert, and organizers note that appointments are also limited.

“Unlike traditional speaker events, The Expert’s Edge gives you the opportunity to sit down privately with professionals who can help you achieve your goals, answer your specific questions, or explore potential referral partnerships,” the invitation explains.

The lineup spans many fields. Angelica McClure, an Irvine-based life insurance professional, focuses on protecting families and building lasting legacies. Cristina Espiritu helps entrepreneurs understand what their businesses are worth and where they can grow. Ellen Swing, principal of Framework Accounting, brings more than 20 years of experience in tax planning and compliance for businesses and nonprofits. Geraldine Larson, president of GL Larson Insurance & Financial Solutions, helps individuals navigate Medicare decisions and avoid costly penalties.

Other experts address funding and public life. Maria Dumatol advises on nonprofit grants and government contracts. Dr. Marc A. Lerner, a behavioral pediatrician at UCI Health’s Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders, helps families understand early diagnosis and available support services. Nathaniel Epstein, an estate planning attorney, works to protect assets for future generations. Mark Pulido brings experience in civic engagement, public service and community leadership, including his time as a former mayor of Cerritos. Sheryl Turner, president of Pasadena Media Foundation, helps nonprofit organizations get started, secure resources and grow their community impact.

Beyond one-on-one meetings, the event includes small-group conversations on three themes: “AI in Action,” “More Bank for Your Buck,” and “Bridging Talent and Business.” These sessions let attendees hear several experts at once and see where their ideas overlap with their own work.

The gathering also builds on FilAM’s record of community programming. The nonprofit, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, has hosted earlier Expert’s Edge events and Filipino Heritage Night at Angel Stadium, which drew more than 6,000 attendees.

For anyone who has left a networking event feeling it was all talk, the appeal here is simple: the time is yours. Fifteen minutes with the right person can clarify a funding question, a tax issue, a hiring decision or a business idea that has been stuck for months.

Registration is free, and early sign-ups are encouraged because space is limited.

DEETS

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Where: Irvine Company’s Oak Creek Business Center, 6410 Oak Canyon Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92618

Registration is free, but capcity is limited.