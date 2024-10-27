Little ghosts & goblins go wild at Boo at the Zoo

As Niabi Zoo prepares for the winter months ahead, hundreds visited the zoo for some Halloween family fun.

Little ghosts, goblins and witches brought some ‘spirit’ of the season to the animals with Boo at the Zoo . Kids and families showed off their costumes and enjoyed some trick-or-treating. Even the monkeys took part, swinging around with trick-or-treat bags.

Boo at the Zoo continues Sunday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, click here .

