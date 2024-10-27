Iowa school districts provide more mental health resources

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts are focusing more on students’ mental health during this school year.

Over the summer, Des Moines Public Schools announced they were launching a new mental health initiative for students. This is part of a $1.5 million investment from United Healthcare . This funding went towards connecting students across the state with Hazel Health, a telehealth provider that can reach students at school or at home.

The Ames Community School District also recently announced it is providing in-school therapy through the end of this school year. Earlier this month, the school board voted to partner with two mental health agencies, Heart and Solutions and Woodward Community Based Solutions, to provide these services at schools across the district.

NAMI is a national mental health organization. The Executive Director of NAMI Iowa, Ryan Crane, said it’s ideal for all schools to have access to mental health professionals, but in the absence of that, having a trusted adult in schools for students to talk to can go a long way.

“For adults, it’s okay to not be okay, but it’s not okay to hold onto it. Unfortunately for some kids, they may not be able to articulate what they’re feeling at all so it’s important for folks to recognize those warning signs,” he said.

According to Crane, the biggest warning sign is a change in behavior. This can include withdrawing from social activities or other activities that a student once enjoyed. Other signs include changes in eating and sleeping patterns.

For more resources on mental health from NAMI Iowa click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.