Comedian Brad Williams coming to Adler Theatre Oct. 27

Comedian Brad Williams is bringing the laughs to the Adler Theatre on Sunday, October 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets. The Adler is located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.

Williams spoke with Our Quad Cities News via Zoom to talk about the tour, his work with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and his part in a sequel to a cult classic.

“The song ‘I’ve Been Everywhere’ by Johnny Cash can describe my touring life,” Williams said. “We were in Cedar Rapids, Iowa last week, and I’ve been to various cities in Illinois, just a bunch of places where I never thought I’d really go, but I’m going there, and I’m really enjoying it. I’m enjoying seeing all these cities and all these places where I never thought I would ever go there. I’ve been to cities where, when I get there, people will recognize me and go, ‘why the heck are you here?’ And I’m like, ‘well, the check cleared.’”

“I like being able to experience all the parts of life that our country has to offer. I feel all too often we get into our bubbles, and we don’t realize that there’s other people out there living. And this goes both ways. You know, you’re in the Small Town Life. You don’t know what Big City Living is. Big City Living doesn’t know what Small Town Life is. I like seeing just about everything and so far, that’s what we’re doing, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do on this tour.”

Williams recently had the unique experience of performing comedy with Cirque de Soleil in Las Vegas as part of their Mad Apple Cirque. “That was a lot of fun. I watched the Cirque du Soleil Mad Apple show at the New York, New York hotel. They just wanted something different, and I was the first comedian that they thought of.”

He says the experience was something he considers a challenge. “It was totally different. I like doing things that scare me, and going on after two guys that juggle each other with their feet, that is something new for me. I’m normally going on after another comedian and the audience is prepped for comedy. Now I’m going on in front of a bunch of people that are there to see acrobatics. I really enjoy being part of such a large cast, and it’s amazing to me because standup is what I do.”

“I love talking in front of people, and that’s probably a weird thing on my ego, because the biggest fear is public speaking. I’ll give you an example. One time at the Vegas show, the light board malfunctioned and it was down for 15 minutes. During this time, they’re (the performers) like, ‘well, we just have to wait.’ And I said, ‘no, we don’t have to wait. Give me a microphone. There’s a stage. Let me entertain people.’ So, I went out there for 15 minutes and started doing other jokes, started doing my act.”

“When I got off stage, there was a Russian hand balancer that was there to greet me. He balances on two blocks that are about 30 feet in the air, and just goes back and forth and does handstands. When I get off stage, he just looks at me, dumbfounded, and goes, ‘I have no idea how you do what you do.’ And that’s a Russian hand balancer! If I tell a joke that doesn’t work, oh well, the audience doesn’t laugh. He messes up his job, he dies. He’s just in awe of the fact that I could go on stage and talk in front of strangers. So that’s just kind of where we are, and that’s just kind of how people view public speaking. But I love it, and thankfully, I’m going to be bringing that and more to my show Sunday at the Adler Theatre.”

Williams shared a few details about a sequel to a classic “mockumentary” about rock bands. “‘Spinal Tap 2’ is happening. Anyone who has ever been on tour has seen this movie. Anyone who’s ever performed has watched this movie. All the original cast is back, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, they’re all back. There’s some guest stars that you may have heard of, a Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dave Grohl, Garth Brooks. They’re all back, and I’m in it as well. I’m not allowed to tell you what I’m doing, but if you’ve seen the original ‘Spinal Tap’ movie, it’s not hard to figure out what I’m doing. I’m doing it with Wee Man from ‘Jackass,’ which I’m thrilled to be doing a movie with him, because now people will finally realize that he and I are not the same person.”

There’s no word on when the movie will be released or if it’s heading to theaters or directly to streaming, but Williams says he wants to get people ready. “They have not told me this information. I just want everyone to get excited for it, so when it does come out, we are seeing previews that people get excited and get their tickets or subscribe to whatever streamer that will be on.”

He says while this year has been “insane,” he’s looking forward to some downtime. “I’m looking at my calendar. It’s behind the camera right now, and I’ll be over 109 cities over the past year. So next year, I’ll be taking some time off. You know, I’ve heard my wife and kid are lovely people. I’d love to meet them and hang out with them. So, I’m gonna do more of that next year.”

“There will still be some touring, but the thing, is, I just love standup comedy. I may do some acting, but I don’t really aspire to be an actor. I aspire to be a better comedian. I’ve recently shot a new special so that will come out in 2025 and then you gotta tour after the special.”

“I don’t like to be complacent. As I said earlier, I like to do things to scare me. So, let’s keep it going. And every time you do a special now, you got to write a whole new hour after that. That’s the hardest part of the job, and that’s the part that I love.”

Seeing the sights away from the theaters is part of the appeal of touring, Williams said. “The last time I was in Iowa, I got to go to the Field of Dreams field. That was one of the coolest road experiences I’ve ever done. It was truly amazing. I loved it. We went like three hours out of our way to do it, and it was a blast. I’m not that guy that looks at Iowa and who goes like, ‘I’m an LA guy. I don’t look at Iowa like it’s boring or it’s, it’s nothing.’ I like going there. It’s fun. You get to talk to people, meet some people, and hell if people can be entertained by Iowa football, which is punts, then I can certainly get along with you.”

