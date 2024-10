East Moline man enters plea in Rock Island Auction Barn fire

Another man accused in the fire at the Rock Island Auction Barn in February 2024 has entered a guilty plea in the case.

Matthew Wooddell, 22, of East Moline, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of arson, a class 2 felony. Two other counts, criminal damage more than $100,000 and animal torture, were dropped.

Matthew Wooddell (Rock Island Police Department)

A pre-sentence investigation and hearing in mitigation have been ordered. In Illinois, during a mitigation hearing, the court will review the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as mitigating factors – circumstances that suggest a crime wasn’t as serious as the charge implies or warrant a harsh sentence. These factors may lead to a lighter sentence.

Examples of mitigating factors in Illinois include:

No criminal history: The defendant has no other criminal charges on his or her record.

No serious harm: The defendant did not cause or threaten any serious harm to a victim.

Justification: The state realizes that sometimes there is a substantial explanation or justification for a defendant’s actions, even if it doesn’t amount to a defense.

Mental illness or disability: If the defendant has a mental illness or substance abuse problem, the court may decide that they would benefit from court-supervised treatment instead of incarceration.

Restitution: Defendants who have begun compensating their victim may receive lighter sentences. Restitution shows remorse and a desire to “right the wrong.”

Recidivism unlikely: The court can consider factors that indicate a defendant is unlikely to commit another crime.

Wooddell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6 in Rock Island County Court.

