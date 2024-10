Stock your bookshelves at Rock Island Library book sale

Whether you need to build your stockpile of books for winter reading – or pick up book gifts – your last chance to shop the Rock Island Library’s big book sale is coming up.

The Rock Island Public Library’s “name your own price” book sale extends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. The sale will be in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19 th Street, Rock Island. The quarterly book sales will resume next year, but this is the last one for 2024.

Buyers pay by voluntary donation, unless items are otherwise marked, so fill a box, bag or two, and stock up. The sale offers a wide array of “pay what you want” books for every age and taste, from fiction to nonfiction, children to teen titles, cookbooks to magazines, DVDs and audiobooks. The sale’s special pricing table also includes other treasures, priced as marked. Cash, check and credit/debit cards are accepted.

Rock Island Public Library Foundation PALS volunteers run the sale, with proceeds benefiting special library programs and services. PALS is short for “People Advocating for Library Services.” In addition to library book sales and other special fundraising projects, PALS volunteers may help with beautification, library advocacy, and programming support tasks at Rock Island Library locations.

In between sales, the Rock Island Library Downtown and Southwest locations also offer small sale shelves of books and other items.

For information about PALS membership, visit the library website under “donate” or “volunteer,” or contact the Rock Island Library Foundation at riplfoundation@gmail.com .

