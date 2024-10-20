Open in App
    • Local 4 WHBF

    Line dance at the Arsenal

    By Charlie Roiland,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bi0f3_0wEgI3rj00

    Join the Davenport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for a spooktacular evening at their Halloween Line Dance Party on Friday, Oct. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal.

    Whether you are a seasoned line dancer or just looking to have some fun, this party is perfect for everyone. So,grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a night of Halloween festivities!

    Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door or by clicking here . The attire for the event is Halloween costumes.

    Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services and programs to promote human welfare.

    Arsenal visitors must obtain a visitor pass in advance from the Arsenal Visitor Welcome Center, open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visitors should state they will be going to Bldg. 60, Heritage Hall, for the Halloween Line Dance on October 25, 2024. For more info, click here .

