Line dance at the Arsenal

Join the Davenport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for a spooktacular evening at their Halloween Line Dance Party on Friday, Oct. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Whether you are a seasoned line dancer or just looking to have some fun, this party is perfect for everyone. So,grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a night of Halloween festivities!

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door or by clicking here . The attire for the event is Halloween costumes.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services and programs to promote human welfare.

Arsenal visitors must obtain a visitor pass in advance from the Arsenal Visitor Welcome Center, open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visitors should state they will be going to Bldg. 60, Heritage Hall, for the Halloween Line Dance on October 25, 2024. For more info, click here .

