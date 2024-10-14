Open in App
    • Local 4 WHBF

    Tri-City Electric announces formation of Tri-City Group

    By Linda Cook,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bi0f3_0w6y7TZH00

    Tri-City Electric, the third-oldest and 24th-largest electrical contractor in the country, has announced the formation of Tri-City Group , which will bring together the family of Tri-City businesses under one brand to more fully reflect the breadth of services and capabilities, according to a news release.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVOoU_0w6y7TZH00

    Tri-City Group family of businesses, formerly known as Tri-City Electric and their affiliated companies, will include:

    • Tri-City Electric
    • Tri-City Power Testing Solutions
    • Tri-City Engineering & Integration
    • Tri-City Renewable Energy
    • Tri-City Technologies
    • Tri-City Drone Services
    • Tri-City Ironworks
    • Tri-City Fire Protection
    • Tri-City Automated Solutions
    • Paramount Millwright Services

    “The formation of Tri-City Group helps us better position our company to present integrated solutions to win projects that are exciting and inspiring for our team, customers, and communities,” said Doug Palmer, president, Tri-City Group. “With almost 130 years of integrity, professionalism, and people-first culture under our belt, this allows us to ensure we’re positioned for continued growth as clients look for a cohesive and integrated partner.”

    Tri-City has evolved from its roots as an electrical contractor to include low voltage technology solutions, power testing solutions, engineering & integration services, renewable energy services, drone services, structural steel erection, fire protection systems, automated solutions and robotics, and millwright construction services.

    With more than 2,000 employees, Tri-City has contributed to projects in 46 states, two U.S. territories and six countries. About half of Tri-City’s work is in the Quad Cities region, where the company is still headquartered.

    Tri-City also announced that it is adding three more companies to its family of businesses. Treiber Construction Company, Industrial Steel Erectors (ISE), and B&B Masonry and Restoration will join Tri-City Group. The addition of these three businesses allows Tri-City Group to offer its clients more turnkey services, with each bringing a depth of talent and capabilities to the organization.

    • Treiber Construction, founded in 1929, allows Tri-City Group to offer more services to its clients as well as the ability to self-perform concrete work on Tri-City projects around the country.
    • ISE provides high-quality steel erection services.This paves the way for its two companies to pursue joint ventures on large-scale steel erection projects that neither company could complete alone.
    • B&B Masonry and Restoration provides masonry and restoration services and allows its masons and electricians to work better together on projects that involve integrating electrical conduits and trade systems into the masonry walls, enhancing the project for clients and Tri-City.

    Treiber Construction, ISE, and B&B Masonry and Restoration will maintain their leadership, staff, and corporate identities, with the added benefit of support from Tri-City Group. Stability and consistency across the staff at each of the businesses allows customers to work with the teams they know and trust at each company with the added benefit of additional services offered by Tri-City Group’s family of businesses, the release says.

    “Joining the Tri-City Group family of businesses represents notable synergies, both in the complementary offerings we can extend to our customers as well as our shared organizational cultures and community roots central to our success,” said Brad Treiber, president, Treiber Construction. “There is a strong cultural alignment as local, generational family-owned businesses and a shared commitment to the highest-quality projects and excellent service.”

    Learn more here .

