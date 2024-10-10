Pick for a Cure raises funds for pediatric cancer

Grab last minute pumpkins and gourds for Halloween decorations while helping a good cause at the same time.

Angela Griswold and her family started a pumpkin patch that raises funds for Unravel Pediatric Cancer, a cause that’s important to the family.

Click the video above to learn more about Pick for a Cure, the importance of the fundraiser and how the pumpkin patch got started.

This weekend is the last weekend to take advantage of shopping for a gourd cause. The pumpkin patch is located at 14025 13 th Street in Milan. Hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Last year, the pumpkin patch raised over $7,000 for Unravel Pediatric Cancer. Click here for more on Pick for a Cure.

