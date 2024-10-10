Open in App
    • Local 4 WHBF

    Pick for a Cure raises funds for pediatric cancer

    By Sharon Wren,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WwVY_0w1lQIBI00

    Grab last minute pumpkins and gourds for Halloween decorations while helping a good cause at the same time.

    Angela Griswold and her family started a pumpkin patch that raises funds for Unravel Pediatric Cancer, a cause that’s important to the family.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcSEP_0w1lQIBI00

    Click the video above to learn more about Pick for a Cure, the importance of the fundraiser and how the pumpkin patch got started.

    This weekend is the last weekend to take advantage of shopping for a gourd cause. The pumpkin patch is located at 14025 13 th Street in Milan. Hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Last year, the pumpkin patch raised over $7,000 for Unravel Pediatric Cancer. Click here for more on Pick for a Cure.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

