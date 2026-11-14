📢 New amenities now open at Colburn Park in Loami

Parts of the Colburn Park improvement project are now open for everyone to enjoy.

With the fencing around the reservoir removed, you can now use:

Lakeside picnic pavilions

ADA-accessible playground swing

ADA parking

ADA-accessible picnic tables

Benches along the walking path

Walking path

Fishing dock

Some work is still underway. The pickleball court and half basketball court are expected to be finished within the next few weeks. The Village also plans a Grand Opening Celebration in Spring 2027.

The Village thanks RD Lawrence Construction Corporation of Springfield, Illinois, Benton Engineering, and local residents for their support and patience.

If you’re looking for a place to walk, fish, or relax with family and friends, come check out the new features at Colburn Park!