Tony Iommi and Robert Plant have been talking about making music together for about fifty years. Today’s Metal Breakdown Daily starts there.

Metal Breakdown Daily is one page, every weekday: the episode on the player below, the three stories in print. Today: Iommi tells the Los Angeles Times “We’ve talked about it a couple of times,” and the door is still open. Murderdolls confirm Wednesday 13, Acey Slade and Eric Griffin for Download and Graspop. And Nuclear Assault, after forty years, sign a statement: no reunions, no farewell tour, no new music.

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Scott Penfold opens today’s Metal Breakdown Daily with Tony Iommi on the Robert Plant collaboration that keeps almost happening, then the Murderdolls lineup and the Nuclear Assault statement, and The Take on why a band saying “permanently closed” and meaning it is the most honest thing in metal this week. Download the free Loaded Radio App on Apple iOS and Google Play and stream the show now.

Tony Iommi On Robert Plant: “We’ve Talked About It A Couple Of Times”

Tony Iommi told the Los Angeles Times that he and Robert Plant have discussed working together more than once: “I did say to Robert one time about doing something together, but again, he got his own thing,” and “We’ve talked about it a couple of times, but he’s into a certain flavor of music that he likes to play.”

He didn’t close the door: “If something comes up that’s a good idea and somebody’s into it, then I’m going to have a go.” The history behind the quote is older than most bands. During the 1975 Sabotage sessions at Morgan Studios in London, Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones walked in and the two bands jammed on “Supernaut”; Iommi’s memory of it: “Our session went totally out of the window.” Bonham used to sit in with Sabbath at clubs until he wrecked Bill Ward’s kit. Iommi told Sirius in 2005 that the bands jammed “all the time” in those years and that “I’ve got some tapes floating around the house.”

Iommi, 78, released his solo album From The Dark on October 23 through BMG, with Jørn Lande singing and co-writing, Becky Baldwin on bass and Karl Brazil on drums; the lead single made our weekly list. He received an MBE in June, sixteen months after Back To The Beginning, the Birmingham show that turned out to be Black Sabbath’s last with Ozzy. Plant is also 78. Two men who built heavy music within the same two years, half a century of near misses, and the tapes are still in the house.

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Murderdolls Confirm The 2027 Lineup: Wednesday 13, Acey Slade, Eric Griffin

Murderdolls have confirmed the lineup for their 2027 return: Wednesday 13 on vocals, Acey Slade on guitar and Eric Griffin on bass, three of the five who made Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls in 2002, for Download in June and Graspop in Belgium, billed as a memorial tribute to Joey Jordison and drummer Ben “The Ghoul” Graves.

The teaser, set to “Dead In Hollywood,” reads: “25 years ago, evil arrived. Next year it returns.” The shows will be the band’s first since 2018, when the same three played a Hollywood show celebrating Graves’s life after his death from cancer that May, at 45. Jordison died in July 2021 at 46; his last recording surfaced in the news this week.

The reunion took some repair. The 2010 album, Women And Children Last, was made without Slade, Griffin or Graves; Slade said he wasn’t invited and that the record “sounds like Disturbed to me,” when the band was “supposed to be a fun band” that annoyed people. The Murderdolls trademark lapsed, Slade re-registered it, and Wednesday 13 accused him of stealing it, saying Jordison would be “furious.” When the Graspop date was announced, the question was who’d be on stage; the answer is the three who could be. No new music has been announced.

Nuclear Assault: “Officially Come To An End,” No Reunions, No Farewell Tour

Nuclear Assault announced on Wednesday, November 12 that the band is over, in a statement signed by Dan Lilker, John Connelly, Anthony Bramante and Glenn Evans: “Nuclear Assault has officially come to an end. There will be no reunions, no farewell tours, no future live performances, and no new studio recordings. This chapter of our lives is permanently closed.”

No reason was given beyond “every journey eventually reaches its end, and for Nuclear Assault, that time has come,” and no final show was named. The statement describes “more than 40 years” from “the clubs of New York City,” and it arrives after what Lambgoat called the band’s longest stretch of activity since 2011. The band had broken up and reformed more than once before; the statement is written to make sure nobody reads this one that way. Its last line: “Although Nuclear Assault will never take the stage together again, the music isn’t going anywhere.”

Lilker and Connelly formed the band in 1984, after Lilker’s exit from Anthrax, and made three records that defined the New York end of thrash: Game Over (1986), Survive (1988) and Handle With Care (1989), fast, political and short, in the same two-year window that produced Reign In Blood. They were never the biggest band in the genre; that list runs through the Bay Area. They were one of the most honest, and they’ve ended the same way.

The Take: Nuclear Assault Said The Word Nobody Says

Nuclear Assault ended this week with a signed statement: no reunions, no farewell tour, no new music, permanently closed. The same week, Murderdolls announced a reunion without the two members who defined them, and last week Udo and Wolf argued about who didn’t call whom for Accept’s fiftieth. The Nuclear Assault statement is the one I respect.

Metal doesn’t end things. It pauses them. “Hiatus” means we’ll see what the offers look like; “farewell tour” means the first farewell tour; “final album” means until the next one. Fans know it, promoters count on it, and the result is that nobody believes anything a band says about its own future, which is a strange way to treat people who’ve given you forty years.

Four men signed a piece of paper that costs them money. No festival slot in 2029 when the anniversary math works; no one-off for a lot of money of the kind Kenny Hickey told us Type O Negative turned down. They said it, together, in writing, and they’re the only ones who can un-say it, in public, with their names on it. “The music isn’t going anywhere.” That’s the right amount of goodbye.

TL;DR

Tony Iommi told the Los Angeles Times he and Robert Plant have “talked about it a couple of times” and he’d “have a go” if the right idea came up. The two bands jammed “Supernaut” during the 1975 Sabotage sessions; Iommi says he still has tapes.

Murderdolls’ 2027 lineup is Wednesday 13, Acey Slade and Eric Griffin, for Download (June) and Graspop, as a memorial to Joey Jordison and Ben Graves. First shows since 2018; no new music announced.

Nuclear Assault have ended permanently, per a statement signed by Lilker, Connelly, Bramante and Evans: no reunions, no farewell tours, no new recordings. No reason or final show given.

The Take: in a genre that only pauses, a signed, permanent goodbye is the most honest thing anyone did this week.

FAQ

Are Tony Iommi and Robert Plant making an album together?

No project has been announced. Iommi told the Los Angeles Times in November 2026 that the two have “talked about it a couple of times,” that Plant “is into a certain flavor of music that he likes to play,” and that he would “have a go” if a good idea came up. Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin jammed together in the mid-1970s, including on “Supernaut” during the 1975 Sabotage sessions, and Iommi has said he still has tapes.

Who is in the Murderdolls reunion lineup?

Wednesday 13 (vocals), Acey Slade (guitar) and Eric Griffin (bass), three of the members who made the 2002 debut Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls. Guitarist Joey Jordison died in July 2021 and drummer Ben “The Ghoul” Graves died in May 2018; the 2027 shows are billed as a memorial tribute to both. Additional touring members have not been announced.

When are Murderdolls playing in 2027?

Two festival dates have been confirmed: Download in the UK in June 2027, and Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, in 2027. No other shows or new music have been announced. They will be the band’s first performances since a 2018 memorial show for Ben Graves in Hollywood.

Why did Nuclear Assault break up?

The band didn’t give a specific reason. The November 12, 2026 statement, signed by Dan Lilker, John Connelly, Anthony Bramante and Glenn Evans, said “every journey eventually reaches its end” and that the band has “officially come to an end,” with “no reunions, no farewell tours, no future live performances, and no new studio recordings.”

Will Nuclear Assault play a farewell show?

No. The statement rules out any future live performances, including a farewell tour, and names no final show. The band’s catalog, including Game Over (1986), Survive (1988) and Handle With Care (1989), remains available; the statement says “the music isn’t going anywhere.”

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