Burn Eternal Album Details Revealed: Listen To The First Single And Get All The Info Here

The Burn Eternal album is out February 26, 2027 on Metal Blade: nine songs, self-titled, written and recorded by Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz with nobody else in the band, and announced alongside the first single, “Wounds I’ve Made,” which Dutkiewicz says was one of the first things he wrote for the project six years ago. It’s the first full record from the singer and guitarist who made Killswitch Engage’s biggest albums together between 2002 and 2012, and the first time they’ve shared a studio since.

“Howard has changed a lot as a person since we last worked together,” Dutkiewicz said in the announcement. “While writing Burn Eternal, he was just like an open book, like, ‘Let’s try all these different ideas.’ It was really refreshing.” The album was finished a long time before anyone heard about it: mixed in December 2024, shopped without a label, and signed to Metal Blade last month. Tuesday’s Metal Breakdown Daily had the single’s date; today’s announcement has everything else.

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“Wounds I’ve Made”: The First Burn Eternal Song

“Wounds I’ve Made” is out now with a lyric video, and Jones describes it as a song “about both acknowledging mistakes and regrets of the past, while also constantly evolving and moving forward. Sometimes change hurts, but it’s necessary for self-growth and to avoid being stuck in the past. Some relationships aren’t meant to be.”

Dutkiewicz: “We are glad to finally release ‘Wounds I’ve Made’. It’s crazy to think that this was one of the first songs I wrote for this project… six years ago! I really hope you guys dig it.” Asked earlier this year what the band sounds like, he didn’t pretend otherwise: “It sounds a bit like Killswitch, obviously, because I’m a songwriter for Killswitch. Yeah, it sounds like me and Howard.”

That’s the pitch, and it’s the right one. Jones’s clean choruses over Dutkiewicz’s riffs are the sound of The End Of Heartache and As Daylight Dies, two Gold records that defined mid-2000s metalcore, and the people who’ve waited since 2012 to hear that pairing again don’t want a reinvention. The song reads as a reckoning with the split; Jones picked the words.

Burn Eternal Tracklist And Release Details

Burn Eternal, the album, is released February 26, 2027 on Metal Blade, with multiple vinyl variants worldwide, including TalkShopLive and Metal Injection exclusives; no pre-order link, producer credit or artwork was included in the announcement.

Wounds I’ve Made No Escape Blackheart To Bear The Cross Scared Of Shadows Bitter Pill Learning To Let Go Born Again Fell Silent

Nine tracks is lean by current standards and in line with how Dutkiewicz works; the Killswitch records he produced rarely ran long. The titles do a lot of the talking: “To Bear The Cross,” “Learning To Let Go,” “Born Again,” “Fell Silent.” Jones has spent a decade writing openly about depression and about leaving the biggest band he’ll ever be in; the song titles suggest this is the record where he writes about it with the man he left.

How Burn Eternal Happened

The band started over dinner in the UK, while Killswitch Engage were supporting Iron Maiden and Jones was playing there himself; Jones asked Dutkiewicz, “Hey, do you have any riffs for me to sing over?”, and by August 2023 Jones was posting that they had 13 demos.

Dutkiewicz’s version, told to TotalRock’s Ore Bihovsky: “[Howard] just hit me up. He was, like, ‘Why don’t you write some music for me?’ And I was, like, ‘Sure.'” Jones called it a longstanding itch he finally got to scratch, and said it worked because “there weren’t any expectations.” They wrote and demoed with no label and no deadline. The album was mixed in December 2024. Metal Blade signed the band in October 2026, and the single’s date was teased on the label’s socials on November 2.

Jones fronted Killswitch from 2002 to January 2012, when the band announced he was out; bassist Mike D’Antonio said at the time, “It became very apparent we had to move on without him.” Jones later described the years around the split as a period of undiagnosed depression and a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. He went on to Devil You Know, then Light The Torch, and has since guested with Killswitch, most memorably on “The Signal Fire” with Jesse Leach in 2019. Dutkiewicz never left: he’s still Killswitch’s guitarist and producer, and has Times Of Grace with Leach as the other side project.

Will Burn Eternal Tour?

No dates were announced, and Dutkiewicz’s day job makes a full tour unlikely before Killswitch’s 2027 schedule is set; his earlier comments on touring framed Burn Eternal as a studio project first.

A two-man band with a Metal Blade record and a February release date is built for a short run of headline shows and a festival season, not a bus tour, and Jones has Light The Torch to think about. The realistic version: a handful of dates in the spring, a US festival or two in the summer. Both men know the audience for this is the metalcore generation that’s now in its late 30s and will turn out for it. If you want the sound in the meantime, the essential modern metalcore albums list has the records this one will be measured against, and “Wounds I’ve Made” is in rotation on the Loaded Radio stream from today.

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TL;DR

Burn Eternal, the self-titled debut from ex-Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones and Killswitch guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, is out February 26, 2027 on Metal Blade.

Nine songs: “Wounds I’ve Made,” “No Escape,” “Blackheart,” “To Bear The Cross,” “Scared Of Shadows,” “Bitter Pill,” “Learning To Let Go,” “Born Again,” “Fell Silent.”

“Wounds I’ve Made,” the first single, is out now with a lyric video; Dutkiewicz wrote it about six years ago.

The band is just the two of them. The album was mixed in December 2024 and shopped without a label until Metal Blade signed them in October 2026.

No tour dates yet. Vinyl variants worldwide, including TalkShopLive and Metal Injection exclusives.

FAQ

When is the Burn Eternal album out?

February 26, 2027, on Metal Blade. The self-titled debut has nine tracks and will be released on multiple vinyl variants worldwide, including TalkShopLive and Metal Injection exclusives. No pre-order link was included in the announcement.

Who is in Burn Eternal?

Two people: vocalist Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage 2002–2012, Blood Has Been Shed, Devil You Know, Light The Torch, Sion) and guitarist and producer Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage, Aftershock, Times Of Grace, Serpentine Dominion). Dutkiewicz has said the band “consists of just him and Howard.”

What is the Burn Eternal tracklist?

1. Wounds I’ve Made, 2. No Escape, 3. Blackheart, 4. To Bear The Cross, 5. Scared Of Shadows, 6. Bitter Pill, 7. Learning To Let Go, 8. Born Again, 9. Fell Silent.

What does Burn Eternal sound like?

Dutkiewicz’s own description: “It sounds a bit like Killswitch, obviously, because I’m a songwriter for Killswitch. Yeah, it sounds like me and Howard.” The first single, “Wounds I’ve Made,” pairs his riffs with Jones’s clean choruses in the style of the Killswitch records they made together, The End Of Heartache and As Daylight Dies.

Will Burn Eternal tour?

No shows have been announced. Dutkiewicz remains a full-time member of Killswitch Engage and Jones fronts Light The Torch, so any live dates would have to fit around both.

Follow Loaded Radio for the pre-order, the next single and any dates the moment they land.

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