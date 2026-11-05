Metal Breakdown Daily: Nicko McBrain Wants Two Songs On Next Iron Maiden Album, Forbidden Lose Their Drummer Mid-Tour, And Chuck Billy Cuts His Hair

Nicko McBrain asked Steve Harris about a new Iron Maiden album. The answer was “No, I haven’t thought about it, Nick.”

Metal Breakdown Daily is one page, every weekday: the episode on the player below and the three stories in print, so you can listen, read, or both. Today’s lead is Nicko McBrain, who retired from Iron Maiden in December 2024 after a stroke and now says that if the band makes another record, he would “love to do a couple of songs on it.” There is no record planned, by his own account and Harris’s, but Bruce Dickinson wants one, and Nicko has put his name down first.

Also today: Bay Area thrash veterans Forbidden learned mid-tour, via social media, that drummer Chris Kontos had quit; guitarist Craig Locicero answered from soundcheck in Worcester, and the tour goes on. And Testament’s Chuck Billy, 64, cut off the long hair he’s had his whole life, credited Jerry Cantrell for the nerve, and told everyone up front that this time it has nothing to do with his health.

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Scott Penfold opens today’s Metal Breakdown Daily with Nicko McBrain’s ask, then a thrash band that found out about its own drummer the same way you did, Chuck Billy’s haircut, and The Take on why Steve Harris should give Nicko the two songs. Download the free Loaded Radio App on Apple iOS and Google Play and stream the show now.

Nicko McBrain On The Next Iron Maiden Album: “I Would Love To Do A Couple Of Songs On It”

Nicko McBrain told Berlin’s Star FM this week that there is “no plan on doing a record” at Iron Maiden, that he raised the subject with Steve Harris when Harris visited his Florida restaurant earlier this year and was told “No, I haven’t thought about it, Nick,” and that if an album happens anyway, “I would love to do a couple of songs on it. Why not?”

McBrain, 74, announced his retirement from touring on December 7, 2024, after 42 years in the band, following a January 2023 stroke that left him partially paralyzed on his right side from the shoulder down. Simon Dawson, Harris’s drummer in British Lion, has played the Run For Your Lives tour since, which reaches North America in 2027. McBrain has said the stroke cost him specific parts: “I had to compromise some of the songs, like the intro to ‘The Trooper’. I couldn’t play that fill.” Of the current set: “I just wouldn’t have been able to play a lot of those songs. And that helped in my decision to actually take the retirement.”

On the album, he was careful not to overstate it: “It’s a moot point right now. I spoke to Steve last week. I didn’t broach the fact of doing an album” he told Star.fm. He added that “Bruce would like to do one,” and that any record means a two-year world tour behind it. He’s floated playing on a Maiden album before; this is the first time he’s said he asked Harris directly. McBrain has played on every Maiden studio album since 1983’s Piece Of Mind, 14 of the 17 in the catalog. His autobiography, Hello Boys And Girls!, came out October 22 and he’s on a spoken-word tour of Europe behind it.

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Forbidden Lose Drummer Chris Kontos Mid-Tour; Craig Locicero: “I Consider Him A Brother”

Forbidden learned on Wednesday, November 4, while on their North American tour, that drummer Chris Kontos had announced his exit from the band on social media, citing differences he said he had tried and failed to resolve; Kontos and bassist Matt Camacho were already sitting out the current dates, and the band’s statement said they found out the same way the fans did.

Guitarist Craig Locicero recorded a video at soundcheck at the Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts that evening. “I love Chris Kontos. I consider him a brother,” he said. “He had to do what he had to do, but we’re not going to get into any mudslinging, because I don’t think that’s cool.” And: “Chris will be fine. Band’s doing great. He just cleared the spot for what we need to do next. I just didn’t think he was going to do that. But I really do wish him the best, and I love the man.”

Kontos is best known outside Forbidden for Machine Head‘s 1994 debut Burn My Eyes. Forbidden, one of the Bay Area thrash bands that came up behind Testament and Exodus, have a self-titled album on the way; no replacement drummer has been named and the band hasn’t said who’s playing the current dates. The tour continues through November 22:

Thirty-eight years after Forbidden Evil, “we found out on social media” is the sentence no band wants to say. Locicero said it, named the man, said he loved him, and played the show. That’s the right way to do it.

Chuck Billy Cuts His Hair For The First Time Since The ’70s, And Thanks Jerry Cantrell

Testament frontman Chuck Billy, 64, cut his long hair short this week in a video posted to his Instagram and the band’s, saying, “I’ve had long hair my whole life, except when I was ill with cancer. But today I think is the day”; in a follow-up clip he credited Jerry Cantrell, who appeared with short hair at Aerosmith’s California Dream On shows in Los Angeles, for giving him “the strength and the energy and the nerve to cut it all off.”

The caption on the first video: “Decades later, it was time for a change. Chuck Billy 2027. Do we love it?!” The follow-up: “I’d seen Jerry Cantrell post two days ago, I believe, with his haircut, and it gave me the strength and the energy and the nerve to cut it all off. So, thank you, Jerry.” Cantrell last went short in 2013; the Alice In Chains catalog covers both eras of his hair.

Billy made a point of saying the haircut “had nothing to do with a medical condition.” He was diagnosed with germ cell seminoma at 38 and announced his remission after chemotherapy; the only other time he’s been short-haired was during treatment, which is why he said so unprompted. His memoir, Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments Of Chuck Billy, with a foreword by Rob Halford and an afterword by Randy Blythe, is out Tuesday, November 10. Every Testament album is ranked here if the book sends you back.

The Take: Give Nicko The Two Songs

Iron Maiden don’t run on sentiment, Simon Dawson has earned the chair, and Steve Harris has never made a decision because fans wanted it. Harris should still give Nicko McBrain his two songs, because what Nicko asked for is the one thing he can still do.

The argument against is real. Two tracks with the old drummer means an album with two drummers and a press cycle about that instead of the record. Dawson has played two years of stadiums without a complaint. Harris, 70, isn’t about to start managing feelings now. The best drummers in metal all leave eventually, and the bands that last are the ones that don’t look back.

But read what Nicko actually said. He didn’t ask back into the band; he said the tour is why he left, and he’s right, he couldn’t play the fills. A studio has takes, and time, and no stadium waiting for “The Trooper.” Two songs at his pace, with 42 years of knowing exactly where Harris wants the kick drum, is information no other drummer alive has. Maiden have one record left in them, maybe two. If it happens and the man who played on every album since Piece Of Mind isn’t on a single track, by choice, that’s a decision they’ll be explaining for the rest of their lives. Give him the songs. Let the fans guess which ones.

TL;DR

Nicko McBrain says there’s no plan for a new Iron Maiden album, Steve Harris told him he hasn’t thought about one, and if it happens he’d “love to do a couple of songs on it.” He retired from touring in December 2024 after a 2023 stroke; Simon Dawson drums live.

Forbidden drummer Chris Kontos quit via social media on November 4, mid-tour. Craig Locicero: “I consider him a brother.” No replacement named; the tour runs through November 22 in Los Angeles.

Chuck Billy, 64, cut his hair short for the first time since the ’70s, credited Jerry Cantrell, and said it’s not health-related. His memoir Holding My Breath is out November 10.

The Take: Harris should give Nicko the two songs; a studio is the one place he can still do what he did.

FAQ

Is Iron Maiden making a new album?

Not currently. Nicko McBrain said this week that “at the minute, there’s no plan on doing a record,” and that when he asked Steve Harris earlier in 2026, Harris said, “No, I haven’t thought about it, Nick.” McBrain added that Bruce Dickinson would like to make one. Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album is Senjutsu (2021).

Will Nicko McBrain play on the next Iron Maiden album?

He’d like to. McBrain told Berlin’s Star FM that if the band makes another record, “I would love to do a couple of songs on it. Why not?” He retired from touring on December 7, 2024, after a January 2023 stroke left him partially paralyzed on his right side, and Simon Dawson has drummed live for the band since. Nothing has been agreed; there is no album in the works.

Why did Chris Kontos leave Forbidden?

Kontos announced on social media on November 4, 2026 that he was leaving, citing differences he said he had tried to resolve with the band. He and bassist Matt Camacho were already sitting out Forbidden’s North American tour. The band said it learned of the exit the same way fans did; guitarist Craig Locicero said he considers Kontos “a brother” and wished him the best. No replacement has been named.

Why did Chuck Billy cut his hair?

“Decades later, it was time for a change,” he wrote. In a follow-up video Billy said seeing Jerry Cantrell’s new short haircut “gave me the strength and the energy and the nerve to cut it all off,” and that the decision “had nothing to do with a medical condition.” It’s the first time he’s had short hair since cancer treatment in the early 2000s.

When is Chuck Billy’s book out?

Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments Of Chuck Billy is released Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with a foreword by Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and an afterword by Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

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The post Metal Breakdown Daily: Nicko McBrain Wants Two Songs On Next Iron Maiden Album, Forbidden Lose Their Drummer Mid-Tour, And Chuck Billy Cuts His Hair appeared first on Loaded Radio.