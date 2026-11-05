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Llano
📢 Llano Regional Hospital hiring PRN Pharmacy Technician
2 days ago
📢 PRN Pharmacy Technician job at Llano Regional Hospital
Llano Regional Hospital is hiring a PRN Pharmacy Technician to support its pharmacy team.
Job details:
- Position: PRN Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Llano Regional Hospital
- Schedule: Flexible PRN (as needed)
Qualifications:
- Current Texas State Board of Pharmacy registration as a Pharmacy Technician
- Previous hospital pharmacy experience preferred
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Able to work a flexible PRN schedule
Key responsibilities:
- Assist the pharmacist with medication preparation, inventory, and distribution
- Maintain accurate records and follow pharmacy safety procedures
- Support daily pharmacy operations
How to apply:
- Fill out the application and background check form at llanoregional.org/careers
- For questions, call (325) 216-9199
Llano Regional Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
More Info: Job Posting Pharmacy Technician – Llano Regional H...
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