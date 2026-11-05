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Llano

📢 Llano Regional Hospital hiring PRN Pharmacy Technician

2 days ago
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📢 PRN Pharmacy Technician job at Llano Regional Hospital

Llano Regional Hospital is hiring a PRN Pharmacy Technician to support its pharmacy team.

Job details:

  • Position: PRN Pharmacy Technician
  • Employer: Llano Regional Hospital
  • Schedule: Flexible PRN (as needed)

Qualifications:

  • Current Texas State Board of Pharmacy registration as a Pharmacy Technician
  • Previous hospital pharmacy experience preferred
  • Strong organizational and communication skills
  • Able to work a flexible PRN schedule

Key responsibilities:

  • Assist the pharmacist with medication preparation, inventory, and distribution
  • Maintain accurate records and follow pharmacy safety procedures
  • Support daily pharmacy operations

How to apply:

  • Fill out the application and background check form at llanoregional.org/careers
  • For questions, call (325) 216-9199

Llano Regional Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

More Info: Job Posting Pharmacy Technician – Llano Regional H...

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