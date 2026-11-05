📢 Llano Regional Hospital hiring PRN Pharmacy Technician

📢 PRN Pharmacy Technician job at Llano Regional Hospital Llano Regional Hospital is hiring a PRN Pharmacy Technician to support its pharmacy team. Job details: Position: PRN Pharmacy Technician

Employer: Llano Regional Hospital

Schedule: Flexible PRN (as needed) Qualifications: Current Texas State Board of Pharmacy registration as a Pharmacy Technician

registration as a Pharmacy Technician Previous hospital pharmacy experience preferred

experience preferred Strong organizational and communication skills

and skills Able to work a flexible PRN schedule Key responsibilities: Assist the pharmacist with medication preparation, inventory, and distribution

Maintain accurate records and follow pharmacy safety procedures

and follow Support daily pharmacy operations How to apply: Fill out the application and background check form at llanoregional.org/careers

at For questions, call (325) 216-9199 Llano Regional Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

More Info: Job Posting Pharmacy Technician – Llano Regional H...