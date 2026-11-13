undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakeland Family’s Journey With Alzheimer’s Inspires Hope, Care and Humor
By Josh Shepherd,7 days ago
The intimate film, Taking Care, screened Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art during Lakeland’s Arts and Health Week. The 38-minute documentary follows Adele’s decline, her love story with husband Scott, and the courtship and marriage of their daughter, Lauren Miller Rogen, a screenwriter, to actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen.
6