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Mural Festival Makes Waves Downtown, Brings International Artists
By Fionna Sugg-Campos,2 days ago
The festival, created by Gillian Fazio and Katerina Santos, hopes to make contemporary art accessible to everyone and create meaningful opportunities for community connection. “What we’re trying to do here is make people want to spend more time in our local businesses, buy a coffee, walk the walls, and spend time in our local community,” said Fazio, a born and raised Lakelander. “We’re excited to contribute to our local economy in that way.”
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