Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LkldNow

    What Will Lakeland Hills Boulevard Look Like After 22 Months of Construction?

    By Barry Friedman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    whatswrongwithpeople
    2d ago
    wtf won't be under construction 😑
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Popular Florida Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WHYI Y1002 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Cockroaches ride out Helene in unusual hiding spot in Florida home
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Florida Doctor Who Removed Wrong Organ Tried to Cover Up Fatal 'Error': State Surgeon General
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Wells Fargo Is Closing These 15 Branches in Florida in 2024
    FinanceBuzz11 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    'He was old anyway so what does it matter?': Home health aide ignored 86-year-old man's deadly fall to go back to sleep, deputies say
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk Strengthens In Atlantic, 11th Named Storm Of The Season
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Tampa Man Steals from Hurricane Victims During Relief Efforts
    Uncovering Florida15 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy