Livonia’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Livonia, MI.

Employer: Rhino Tool House

Rhino Tool House Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role is hands-on metal work: fabricating, fitting, and welding steel, stainless, and aluminum from blueprints. You’ll use MIG/TIG/Stick, run shop equipment (saws, presses, grinders, cranes, forklifts), and help keep quality and safety standards high.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly spot if you want to get into auto work. You’ll learn general vehicle maintenance (oil, filters, wipers, batteries, safety checks), get uniforms provided, and have a clear path to grow your skills while earning benefits as a full-time employee.

Employer: Livonia Public Schools

Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Type: Full-time, 12-month

Full-time, 12-month Pay: $28.50 – $34.50 per hour

This is a steady district maintenance role for a licensed electrician (Master/Journeyman) with commercial experience. Comes with strong public-school benefits: pension, healthcare (medical, dental, vision, prescription), paid time off, clothing allowance, overtime opportunities, and long-term job stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on training, schedules, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.